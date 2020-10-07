ICE Arrests Over 125 Illegal Immigrants Released Under CA Sanctuary Policies

Immigration and Customs Enforcement apprehended over 125 illegal immigrants in California who were released under sanctuary policies in September and October, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.

The ICE operation targeted illegal immigrants who were arrested and released by state or local law enforcement agencies, according to the DHS.

More than 95 percent of the illegal immigrants were previously convicted of a crime or had pending criminal charges for offenses including homicide, sexual assault, sexual offenses against children and domestic violence.

“Unfortunately, certain local politicians, including many in California continue to put politics over public safety. Instead of fulfilling our shared mission to protect our communities, they would rather play politics with the law by enacting so-called Sanctuary City policies to the detriment of our country’s safety,” DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement.

Nationally, nearly 86 percent of illegal immigrants arrested by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations in 2019 were convicted criminals or had pending criminal charges, according to the DHS.

TRENDING: California Invades Private Property To Take Down 'Trump' Sign in LA

“A part of ICE’s mission is to protect the American people and provide security to our communities. We accomplish this when we are partners and not adversaries with our localities,” ICE official Tony H. Pham said.

“These partnerships allow ICE to secure dangerous criminal aliens prior to their release into the communities thereby reducing the opportunity for recidivist behavior,” Pham added.

“Unfortunately, California’s sanctuary laws protect and shield criminal aliens, harboring them in our communities where they can potentially reoffend and revictimize.”

Do you support sanctuary policies? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (31 Votes)

Officers detained around 100 illegal aliens around Los Angeles alone — all of whom had criminal backgrounds.

Under sanctuary policies, ICE officials must apprehend illegal immigrants with criminal histories at large in communities rather than in custody.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.