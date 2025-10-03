ICE Arrests Explode in DC - Since Takeover, Arrests up 1,300 Percent Over Last 7 Months Combined

As it turns out, we do not have to live in a state of crime-ridden misery and lawlessness.

Despite the left’s resistance to President Donald Trump’s efforts to crack down on crime in their cities, his efforts are working tremendously in Washington, D.C.

According to Just The News, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has made 1,200 arrests since the president decided to deploy federal forces in the city.

That began in August and looks like a massive success when considering that only 85 arrests were made from January through July.

Just The News noted how sweeping this effort has become as 520 agreements in 35 states have been signed with ICE since January. Law enforcement at the local level has been working with agents to clean up our streets.

In D.C., that means collaborating with the Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Park Police.

For D.C. residents who have grown accustomed to living in fear, one would have to imagine the city now looks unrecognizable.

Again, we do not have to live in criminal safe havens.

We do not have to live in a backwards world in which law-abiding citizens are put second to lawbreakers.

It shouldn’t take federal officers to bring about these results, but here we are.

The toddler mentality of Democrats and the left has seen them allow criminals to run rampant and lose control of their states. Whatever your impulse tells you in the moment must be right, regardless of the long-term consequences.

The children make a mess, do not know how to handle it, and then the adults come in and clean it up.

The left has not miraculously come around to the error of their ways since Trump’s decision.

ICE facilities — like the one in Dallas, Texas, on Sept. 24 — have been attacked for trying to arrest criminals.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a news release showing “Anti-ICE” written on the shooter’s unused ammunition.

On July 4, a planned attack against an ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas, was carried out that saw 11 people arrested, according to KDFW.

Democrat politicians screech about the president’s policies and only exacerbate the problem, making criminals and murderers feel emboldened to resist.

At this point, being pro-crime is a plank of that party.

Their Trump Derangement Syndrome runs so deep, they’d rather side with criminals than just admit Trump is doing the right thing.

