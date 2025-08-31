ICE Arrests Illegal Immigrant Wanted for 'Russian Roulette-Style Attack' Against Woman in His Home Country: 'Twisted'

An illegal immigrant who was on the run from Venezuela and entered the United States during the high tide of illegal immigration under the Biden regime has been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Raul Enrique Pargas Rodriguez, 31, was arrested on Aug. 14, according to a news release.

“This dangerous criminal alien allegedly beat, demeaned and tortured a young woman in some twisted version of Russian roulette and then fled to the United States when his attempt to murder her fell apart,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas acting Field Office Director Joshua Johnson said in a statement.

Video of the incident was posted by the New York Post. The video may be disturbing for some viewers.

On 8/14/2025, @USMS_Dallas, the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, and @ERODallas arrested Raul Pargas Rodriguez in Plano, TX for a Murder warrant out of Venezuela. Pargas Rodriguez is also a suspect in a Sexual Assault case in Dallas, TX. pic.twitter.com/MkiHQ17geW — U.S. Marshals Service Dallas (@USMS_Dallas) August 20, 2025

“Thanks to a tip from the U.S. Border Patrol, we were able to track him down and safely take him into custody so that he can be repatriated to Venezuela to face justice for his alleged crimes,” Johnson said in the ICE news release.

While still in Venezuela, on Feb. 24, 2021, Pargas was accused of verbally and physically assaulting a woman at his workshop.

“He then allegedly took out a black pistol, pointed it at her, and placed it on her head before removing the bullets and replacing them, then pointing the gun at her head again. A short time later, the victim managed to escape,” the release said.

Pargas crossed the southern border at Eagle Pass, Texas, on Aug. 10, 2022, when he was nabbed by the Border Patrol and let loose.

There was another chance to detain Pargas, the release said, but it was during the Biden regime.

“On Nov. 28, 2023, ICE encountered Pargas at the Dallas County Jail following his arrest for assault,” the release said.

“However, prosecutorial discretion was exercised as a result of immigration enforcement priorities at the time, and he was not taken into custody,” the release said.

On Aug. 14, ICE was given a tip from Border Patrol that Pargas was living in North Texas. ICE, the U.S. Marshals, and the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Pargas in Plano.

Illegal immigrant Raul Enrique Pargas Rodriguez, 31, was arrested by ICE in Texas for allegedly attempting to murder a woman in a “Russian roulette”-style attack in Venezuela. He was visibly emotional during the arrest. pic.twitter.com/0hThpnzUee — Sebastian™ (@Azariel91) August 25, 2025

Pargas is now in ICE custody awaiting immigration proceedings.

The New York Post said Pargas “wept like a baby as the feds collared him on the streets of Texas.”

The outlet said that Interpol had issued a warrant for Pargas based on a warrant issued in Venezuela last year.

