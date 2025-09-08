ICE Arrests Kenyan Sex Offender Who Had a Cushy Job in Tim Walz's Minnesota Government

A Kenyan national with a sex offense on his record was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Wilson Tindi of Plymouth, Minnesota, was nabbed by ICE, according to a Monday report from Alpha News.

A decade ago, Tindi pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman after breaking into her Twin Cities home.

Tindi spent 18 months in ICE custody at the time, but a judge ruled that he should not be deported.

After his release, he was employed by two different Minnesota state agencies.

In one job, a director-level position, he audited taxpayer spending and oversaw internal accountability, according to Alpha News.

That job came after delays in deporting him back to his home country in 2016.

Eventually a judge ruled in 2018 that he should be released. Tindi now says he is a lawful permanent resident.

Sam Olson, who serves as the field office director for ICE in St. Paul, told Alpha News that there was significant research done before agents swooped in on Tindi.

“With any type of lawful, permanent resident, we have to work with our legal team to make sure the conviction would qualify for removability from the U.S. So, it did take us a lot of time and a lot of research with help from our legal team, who are amazing,” Olson said.

EXCLUSIVE: Alpha News captures the arrest of convicted sex offender Wilson Tindi during ICE ride-along Tindi, a Kenyan national, was an employee in Tim Walz’s Department of Education until he was exposed by Alpha News this summer. pic.twitter.com/IOKYUU1LZh — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) September 8, 2025

During the arrest, Tindi opened his garage door and agents moved in, handcuffing the African next to his BMW.

Olson said having things go smoothly was a welcome change.

“We’ve been encountering a lot more resistance in the field. Assaults on officers and uses of force are up astronomically. I’ve seen it close to like an increase of 1,000 percent on assaults on officers,” Olson remarked.

He added that “one of the frustrating things we’ve seen is we’re not only getting the assaults from the people we’re arresting, but we’re starting to get them from bystanders, people not involved in the arrest.”

“That’s been very unfortunate when we’re out just trying to lawfully conduct an arrest that we’re getting bystanders who may not agree with what we’re doing but they’re interfering and obstructing,” Olson continued.

“So, I’ve been instructing our officers when they get that resistance, if it rises to a level that we can arrest, we will arrest and prosecute people who are trying to impede us from doing our job,” he said.

