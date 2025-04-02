ICE Arrests Man in Middle of His Own Trial, Irate Judge Holds ICE Agent in Contempt of Court

In the latest egregious example of judicial overreach, a city judge in Boston has charged an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer with contempt for arresting an illegal alien who was on trial for felony fraud.

The clown-show unfolded Monday, when Boston Municipal Court Judge Mark Summerville held ICE Agent Brian Sullivan in contempt for arresting William Martell-Lebron — an illegal alien from the Dominican Republic — in the middle of his trial last week, WBTS-CD reported.

Per the Boston Globe, Martell-Lebron’s attorneys claim he was detained by plainclothes ICE agents and placed in an unmarked SUV while leaving the courthouse. The attorneys further alleged that Sullivan told prosecuting attorneys of the plan to detain the illegal alien during a lunch break that day.

On Monday, Summerville accused the ICE agent of violating the rights of the defendant, an illegal alien who was on trial for providing false information on a Massachusetts driver’s license application, according to WBTS.

For reference, giving false info to obtain a Massachusetts driver’s license is a felony punishable by a five-year jail sentence.

Instead of being upset that an illegal alien — who’s not even supposed to be here in the first place — committed a felony, Judge Summerville got enraged that an ICE agent enforced federal immigration laws by arresting the illegal alien.

In addition to holding the agent in contempt, the judge dismissed the fraud charges against the defendant.

THESE JUDGES ARE OUT OF CONTROL Boston judge finds ICE agent in contempt of court after man detained mid-trial In the middle of his criminal trial, William Martell-Lebron “Illegal Dominican with prior drug trafficking convictions.” was taken into custody by federal immigration… pic.twitter.com/VXpCdD5FC9 — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) April 1, 2025

In so doing, Summerville has joined a motley crew of left-wing, activist jurists who are defying President Donald Trump’s orders to enforce longstanding federal immigration laws.

As a reminder, a municipal court judge presides over a city court, typically handling traffic offenses and minor violations of local ordinances.

They do not have jurisdiction over federal laws. So Summerville has overstepped his bounds on multiple levels.

A judge’s job is not to make laws, but to interpret laws that are already in the books.

These hactivist judges have lost their bloody minds. Boston Municipal Court Judge Mark Summerville accused ICE Agent Brian Sullivan of violating the rights of the defendant William Martell-Lebron and held Sullivan in contempt of court. Sullivan did not appear in court for the… pic.twitter.com/pqtFn3rIeM — Burnin_T_Ranch (@BurninTRanch) April 1, 2025

Summerville’s treasonous attempt to block Trump’s executive order to deport illegal aliens is a subversion of the will of the American people, who voted him into office.

Instead of obstructing a presidential directive, activist judges who oppose Trump‘s agenda should try to win a congressional or presidential election if they want to rewrite U.S. laws.

Until then, they should stay in their lanes and not illegally legislate from the bench.

Cost to Care for ILLEGAL Aliens and Gotaways:

$451 Billion since January 2021 pic.twitter.com/PXVAD7lvZl — Fact REAL (@FactREAL) February 20, 2025

Unelected, rogue judges such as Mark Summerville must stop wasting tax money and abusing the U.S. court system to advocate on behalf of foreign nationals.

Unlike Trump, no one voted for these subversive agitators. If they don’t like what the president is doing, they should rant about it to a therapist.

