An illegal immigrant who was set free in Illinois after an arrest linked to Molotov cocktails in his possession has been taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A Department of Homeland Security news release noted it had filed a detainer for the criminal illegal immigrant, but Hamed Mohammed Hamed Alsaidi, a Jordanian citizen, was set free in keeping with the sanctuary policies of Illinois.

“This criminal illegal alien was arrested after he was found to have EIGHT Molotov cocktails in his possession and gave a false name to officers. He now faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and obstructing identification,” a DHS representative said.

“Even though ICE lodged a detainer, sanctuary politicians in Will County, Illinois refused to honor it and released him without notifying ICE,” the representative said.

“Fortunately, thanks to the brave men and women of ICE, we have apprehended him and he remains in ICE custody,” the representative added.

“Governor J.B. Pritzker and his fellow sanctuary politicians need to stop putting American lives at risk with their reckless, America Last policies,” the representative continued.

Alsaidi illegally entered the U.S. in March 2024. After being detained in California initially, the Biden administration set him free.

BREAKING: Hamed M. Alsaidi charged with possessing bombs after police found him with molotov cocktails and a map of purported targets in Ilinois He was deemed inadmissible to our country TWICE. Folks, we have a major problem. pic.twitter.com/5N6l81Dd2E — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 5, 2026

The release noted that even after ICE filed to have Alsaidi released into its custody, Will County Judge Theodore Jarz set him free on Sunday. Two days later, ICE arrested him.

Alsaidi was charged with felony unlawful possession of a weapon and misdemeanor obstructing identification, according to ShawLocal, after an incident that took place on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Alsaidi was spotted at a gas station that was closed, according to a court filing.

“He was told he could not be there and was given a ride to another gas station that was open,” prosecutors said.

Alsaidi told police his name was Hakmat Saidi, prosecutors said.

He was later spotted walking in the street in Mokena.

“He had belongings with him that included 8 Molotov cocktails with gauze stuffed in the top as a wick. [Six] were 12-ounce bottles and [two] were liter-sized bottles,” prosecutors continued.

Alsaidi had a “written map of the area,” including a train station and the words, “You see the mosque,” which appeared to be the Prayer Center of Orland Park.

“He has an active order of protection listing residents and addresses in Orland Park. He has twice been determined to be an inadmissible alien, once in 2024 and again in 2025, making him a flight risk,” prosecutors said.

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