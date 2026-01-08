ICE Arrests Somali Illegal Alien Sex Offender in Minneapolis - Tim Walz Let Him 'Prowl the Streets' for Years

Minnesota’s beleaguered governor has some explaining to do.

(Well, more explaining to do, aside from the rampant fraud happening under his nose, if we’re going to be technical.)

Failed Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz was directly called out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after the group arrested an illegal immigrant sex offender in Minneapolis.

According to Fox News’ Bill Melugin, the sex offender was identified as Mahad Abdulkadir Yusuf.

Yusuf was convicted in 2016 with 1st degree criminal sexual conduct after he forced a victim to perform oral sex on him — more than once.

Described by Melugin as “a Somalian illegal alien sex offender,” Yusuf was caught after a targeted operation.

Apparently, the targeted operation was necessary because prior attempts by ICE to arrest Yusuf at his apartment were blocked by the building manager.

NEW: ICE confirms to @FoxNews they’ve arrested a Somalian illegal alien sex offender in Minneapolis who has a prior conviction in 2016 for 1st degree criminal sexual conduct for forcing a victim to perform oral sex on him multiple times. ICE says MAHAD ABDULKADIR YUSUF also has… pic.twitter.com/F9b2rdMcYJ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 8, 2026

And that building manager was probably emboldened by the rhetoric spewing out of the mouths of Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

That’s, at least, how ICE — accurately — sees it.

“Thanks to the sanctuary policies of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, this dangerous criminal was free to prowl the streets and victimize Minneapolis residents for years,” ICE said.

ICE doubled down on their rhetoric on social media.

This is who Governor Walz and Mayor Frey defend: https://t.co/PiyZjeOeDu — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 8, 2026

“This is who Governor Walz and Mayor Frey defend,” the group posted on X.

ICE is 100 percent right. This sort of inflammatory rhetoric — especially the sort that followed Wednesday’s tragic incident that saw a woman lose her life — is only emboldening those who would take advantage of leftist “charity.”

Walz and his allies love to paint ICE as some kind of rogue force targeting immigrants indiscriminately, but the reality couldn’t be clearer: ICE isn’t in Minnesota for theater or optics.

They’re there to do a dangerous, often thankless job — removing violent offenders and protecting communities. When politicians cast them as villains for simply enforcing the law, they aren’t standing up for anyone’s safety; they’re standing in the way of it.

The arrest of Yusuf is proof positive that dangerous individuals can exploit leftist rhetoric and sanctuary policies to stay on the streets.

In no way, shape, or form was this some abstract “immigrant issue;” it was a criminal at large, free to harm others because politicians and building managers bought into a narrative that law enforcement was somehow the enemy. That’s negligence with a capital “N.”

And let’s be honest: This isn’t an isolated incident. Walz’s ongoing rhetoric, paired with Minneapolis’s sanctuary policies, has created an environment where the worst people feel protected.

When local leadership prioritizes ideology over enforcement, they send a clear message that crime and lawlessness are tolerated, maybe even defended, as long as the people involved fall under a politically convenient category.

If leftists actually wanted to help their communities, they would stop demonizing all of ICE en masse. Criticizing abuse of power or specific policy is one thing. Declaring the entire agency a public enemy is another matter entirely.

At the end of the day, ideology cannot excuse failure. When rhetoric shields offenders and undermines those tasked with public safety, the people who pay the price are everyday Minnesotans.

Walz can tweet, posture, and lecture as much as he wants, but the reality on the ground is grim. His policies and words have tangible consequences.

Minnesota deserves leaders who defend their constituents, not the criminals who exploit leftist political theater.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.