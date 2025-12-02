ICE Arrests Two Illegal Aliens for 'Heinous Crimes Against Children'

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has announced the arrest of two illegal immigrants, who were “convicted of heinous crimes against children.”

Gladys Leticia Bustamente-Rios, of Honduras, and Maria Alejandra Gamarro-Quinonez, of Guatemala, are now in ICE custody, according to an ICE news release.

The two cases are not related.

“These criminal illegal aliens victimized innocent children, the most vulnerable members of our society,” ICE Director Todd Lyons said.

“ICE is ensuring that these criminals will never do this again. Our mission is about public safety and removing dangerous threats from this country, and we will not rest until our communities are safe from these vicious criminals,” he said.

Bustamente was arrested on Nov. 9, the release said.

Bustamente initially illegally entered the United States in 1997. After being sentenced to five years in prison for charges of assault and a family offense, she was ordered removed from the U.S. and banned from returning.

However, at some point since her 1999 removal, she reentered the country, which is a felony.

She is in ICE custody and will remain so until she is deported.

Gamarro overstayed a visa that required her to leave the U.S. in 2007, and was first on ICE’s radar in 2013 after she was arrested for theft in Sussex County, New Jersey in 2013.

She was freed after posting a $2,000 bond and was supposed to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge.

It was not until 12 years later that an immigration judge in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, ordered her to be deported.

ICE arrested Gamarro on Nov. 10 in Graham, Texas, after a judge gave her probation on charges of child endangerment and abandonment. She is now held by ICE and will be detained until she is deported.

These are not the only illegal immigrants detained by ICE who have been linked to crimes involving children.

Leonardo Ignot-Osto, 40, who illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico at least five times since 2005, has a conviction for abducting and enticing a child under the age of 17.

ICE arrested him in Chicago on Nov. 16, according to an ICE release.

“This is who ICE is arresting in Chicago, a criminal alien that repeatedly entered the U.S. illegally and went to commit heinous crimes against a child,” ICE Assistant Director for Public Affairs Emily Covington said.

“This man is clearly a public safety threat, and if the sanctuary city of Chicago would have turned him over to us after his first conviction in 2010, he wouldn’t have been here to victimize an innocent child,” she said.

Do you support ICE? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (332 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

In September, following state charges in Illinois, Ignot-Osto was found guilty of child abduction/luring a child under 17.

He faced a sentence of a year in prison.

In October, Arnoldo Antonio Prieto-Lopez, 51, of El Salvador, was arrested by ICE.

His rap sheet included arrests for cruelty to a child and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, an ICE release said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.