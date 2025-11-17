ICE Arrests 'Wanted Terrorist' Who Was Released Into the US by the Biden Admin and Was Given a CDL

Americans just got another reason to worry about terrorists driving tractor-trailers.

An illegal immigrant from Uzbekistan, who crossed the southern border under the Biden administration, was arrested last week driving a semi-truck in Kansas, the Department of Homeland Security revealed on Monday.

He had a work authorization from the Biden administration and a commercial driver’s license from Pennsylvania, while being wanted in his home country for “distributing terrorist propaganda calling for jihad online and recruiting terrorists to join the jihad movement.”

This should go without saying, but terrorist illegal aliens should NOT be operating 18-wheelers on America’s highways.@ICEgov arrested Akhror Bozorov, a criminal illegal alien from Uzbekistan wanted in his origin country for belonging to a terrorist organization. He is accused… pic.twitter.com/N9I8rN6Pcy — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 17, 2025

“This should go without saying, but terrorist illegal aliens should NOT be operating 18-wheelers on America’s highways,” the Department of Homeland Security noted in a post on the social media platform X.

Illegal immigrants behind the wheels of mammoth trucks pounding down American highways has been a topic of the news since August, when an illegal driving a semi caused a Florida crash that killed three.

Since then, some states have taken measures to crack down on illegals on the highways, while Immigration and Customs Enforcement has conducted operations with state police patrols aimed at getting the dangerous drivers off the road.

But the case of 31-year-old Akhror Bozorov stands out for the fact that he is not only an illegal alien, but is wanted for ties to terrorism in his own country.

As the gold star on the license in the Department of Homeland Security social media post shows, Bozorov had a “real ID,” a document dreamed up after the 9/11 attacks that was supposed to make traveling and travelers safer from the kind of terrorist attacks that slaughtered thousands in New York City and Washington, D.C., on that tragic day.

It was issued under the administration of Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro.

“Not only was Akhror Bozorov — a wanted terrorist — RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration, but he was he was also given a commercial driver’s license by Governor Shapiro’s Pennsylvania,” assistant Department of Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a news release.

She specifically faulted former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“Biden and Mayorkas allowed countless terrorists to come into our country. President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to target these national security threats.”

Social media users were furious.

When an illegal kills a civilian, those who let him in should also be charged with murder. — Lauren@RWR (@LaurenChat1) November 17, 2025

How many countries did he travel through to get here from UZBEKISTAN? These criminals and scammers are not “refugees” in any meaningful sense of the word — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 17, 2025

Arrest Shapiro and everyone involved even remotely in the licensing. Then arrest whoever gave him money, rented a home, and any other support. Let’s do that so we don’t just keep catching more in between my countrymen being murdered by them. Stop the flow at the source. — WildlyNormal (@WildlyNormal) November 17, 2025

And one described the danger perfectly:

Indeed not! The truck alone could be turned into a deadly weapon. Imagine it packed with explosives or 100 men with firearms. — Gina Beana Fofina (@Ginasassyass) November 17, 2025

“The truck alone could be turned into a deadly weapon,” the user wrote. “Imagine it packed with explosives or 100 men with firearms.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.