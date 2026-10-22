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Federal agents walk near the scene where a man was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer during an operation in the Bronx borough of New York on Oct. 8, 2026, according to local media and police.
Commentary
Federal agents walk near the scene where a man was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer during an operation in the Bronx borough of New York on Oct. 8, 2026, according to local media and police. (Charly Triballeau - AFP / Getty Images)

ICE Calls Out Virginia County for Protecting Illegal Alien Child Predators

 By Samuel Short  October 22, 2026 at 7:53am
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Immigration and Customs Enforcement has set its sights on Fairfax County, Virginia, for refusing to cooperate with the agency.

On Wednesday, the official ICE account on social media platform X wrote, “FAIRFAX COUNTY IGNORED AT LEAST 1,670 ICE DETAINERS BETWEEN 2023-2025

“By REFUSING to cooperate with ICE law enforcement and releasing criminals from jail into our neighborhoods, Fairfax sanctuary politicians are putting American lives at risk.”

ICE proceeded to list some of the individuals Fairfax County released and the charges against them.

These include men who have allegedly harmed children, but astoundingly were not kept in custody.

Related:
Did He Forget About 9/11? Muslim Brotherhood-Connected El-Sayed Said US Was 'A Lot More Safe' Under INS

Fox News reported on the matter Tuesday, citing a House Judiciary Committee report that calls out Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano.

The report said that Descano “boasted for years about how he would make consideration of someone’s immigration status a crucial component of his prosecution decisions.”

“Descano has fulfilled that promise and ensured that criminal aliens, including even repeat, violent offenders, can remain in the United States indefinitely,” the report added.

Fox News noted that Descano’s campaign website previously said he would “make charging and plea decisions that limit or avoid immigration consequences.”

Should Fairfax County cooperate more with ICE to protect children?

The website also said that “if two people commit the same crime, but only one’s punishment includes deportation, that’s a perversion of justice and not a reflection of the values of Fairfax County.”

From the sound of it, Descano would rather resist ICE and keep criminal illegal aliens in the country than actually do his job.

This is someone who would put vile, perverse men back on the streets, as long as it means defying immigration law.

It’s exemplary of Democrats’ “burn it down” mentality.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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