Immigration and Customs Enforcement has set its sights on Fairfax County, Virginia, for refusing to cooperate with the agency.

On Wednesday, the official ICE account on social media platform X wrote, “FAIRFAX COUNTY IGNORED AT LEAST 1,670 ICE DETAINERS BETWEEN 2023-2025

“By REFUSING to cooperate with ICE law enforcement and releasing criminals from jail into our neighborhoods, Fairfax sanctuary politicians are putting American lives at risk.”

FAIRFAX COUNTY IGNORED AT LEAST 1,670 ICE DETAINERS BETWEEN 2023-2025 By REFUSING to cooperate with ICE law enforcement and releasing criminals from jail into our neighborhoods, Fairfax sanctuary politicians are putting American lives at risk. These monsters were RELEASED back onto the streets: — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 21, 2026

ICE proceeded to list some of the individuals Fairfax County released and the charges against them.

These include men who have allegedly harmed children, but astoundingly were not kept in custody.

Oscar Evaristo Nunez, an illegal alien from Honduras, who had previously been charged for filming an undressed minor and TWO counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13 years old. https://t.co/rL9E8etZaB — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 21, 2026

Roni Mendez-Escobar, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was previously arrested for 15 felony counts of possession of obscene material and 2 felony counts of possession of child porn with intent to distribute. https://t.co/ww1VRfsJKW — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 21, 2026

Moises Domingo Rico Rosales, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua, exposed himself to one woman in a park and then attempted to abduct another woman on the same day. https://t.co/1E2UXdCgbT — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 21, 2026

Walvin Victor Hugo Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested for felony charges of rape of a child less than 13 years of age, aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13 years of age, use of a computer to commit sex offense with a minor, and distributing drugs to a minor. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 21, 2026

Fox News reported on the matter Tuesday, citing a House Judiciary Committee report that calls out Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano.

The report said that Descano “boasted for years about how he would make consideration of someone’s immigration status a crucial component of his prosecution decisions.”

“Descano has fulfilled that promise and ensured that criminal aliens, including even repeat, violent offenders, can remain in the United States indefinitely,” the report added.

Fox News noted that Descano’s campaign website previously said he would “make charging and plea decisions that limit or avoid immigration consequences.”

Should Fairfax County cooperate more with ICE to protect children? Absolutely Somewhat Not really Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Absolutely 100% (41 votes) Somewhat 0% (0 votes) Not really 0% (0 votes)

The website also said that “if two people commit the same crime, but only one’s punishment includes deportation, that’s a perversion of justice and not a reflection of the values of Fairfax County.”

From the sound of it, Descano would rather resist ICE and keep criminal illegal aliens in the country than actually do his job.

This is someone who would put vile, perverse men back on the streets, as long as it means defying immigration law.

It’s exemplary of Democrats’ “burn it down” mentality.

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