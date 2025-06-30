ICE Chief Calls Out CNN for 'Willfully Endangering' Officers with 'Sickening' Segment

Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd M. Lyons slammed CNN Monday, accusing the network of putting his officers in danger by publicizing an app that allows users to track their location.

“CNN’s promotion of an ‘ICE spotting’ app is reckless and irresponsible,” Lyons said in a statement on ICE’s website.

“Advertising an app that basically paints a target on federal law enforcement officers’ backs is sickening. My officers and agents are already facing a 500% increase in assaults, and going on live television to announce an app that lets anyone zero in on their locations is like inviting violence against them with a national megaphone.”

He added, “CNN is willfully endangering the lives of officers who put their lives on the line every day and enabling dangerous criminal aliens to evade U.S. law. Is this simply reckless ‘journalism’ or overt activism?”

Lyons was referring to a segment hosted by CNN’s John Berman.

“As the Trump Administration steps up ICE raids and mass deportations, one tech developer is pushing back with an app designed to track ICE activity in real time. It’s called ICEBlock and it’s controversial, to say the least,” Berman said during the network’s morning show.

He was speaking with CNN writer Clare Duffy, who explained how the app functions, before painting developer Joshua Aaron as big tech’s lone voice against President Donald Trump.

“[Aaron] said he really wants it to be an early warning system for people about the location of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers,” she began. “So he says he does not want people interfering with those officers’ activity, but he does want people to be able to avoid them all altogether, if they want.

“So you open the app,” she elaborated. “It looks like a map, and users can tap the map to report an ICE sighting in their area. And then, everybody who uses the platform within five miles of that sighting will get a push alert.”

But that’s exactly what will happen. People will interfere. Officers will likely be assaulted. The disclaimer is nice, but what about the unintended consequences?

The fawning didn’t stop there, however, as the segment turned into a full-fledged commercial for the product.

Duffy mentioned how the app is for “iPhones,” and is “free” of charge, then reassured viewers that none of their personal data would be shared.

“And what I think is really interesting about this, in this moment, as we’ve seen so many of the biggest leaders in tech supporting president Trump, but Aaron is sort of an example of the fact that there are people within the tech industry who are really resistant to Trump’s policies,” she added.

CNN proceeded to run a clip of Duffy interviewing Aaron, asking him what he would say to tech leaders who attended Trump’s inauguration.

“I understand that you have shareholders to report to,” he replied. “I understand that you have employees that need their paychecks. But at what point do you say ‘enough is enough?'”

Duffy also wrote an article for CNN.com that echoed many of the same points, but claimed that the mass deportations under Trump are considered “controversial.” She painted Aaron as some kind of folk hero.

CNN has always been anti-Trump. They’ll stand against him no matter what he does. It’s like a reflex.

They not only endanger government officers with this stunt, they also help illegal aliens avoid detection, and potentially put American citizens in harm’s way.

The failing cable network should be ashamed of itself. This is not journalism. It’s fanaticism by another name.

