Ice Cream Recall Affects Residents of 17 States

Straus Family Creamery announced a voluntary recall for some of their ice cream flavors because of the potential for metal fragments in the desserts.

The recall, announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on May 15, said that Straus Family Creamery is “working with retailers to remove the potentially affected products from shelves.”

Those products are in 17 states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Straus Family Creamery is voluntarily recalling a variety of organic ice cream flavors and sizes sold in 17 states because of concerns there may be metal fragments in the frozen treats, the Food and Drug Administration said Friday. https://t.co/jq9RrWOCj3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 16, 2026

They were on shelves starting on May 4.

No injuries have been reported from the possible metal fragments as of the announcement.

The affected flavors include vanilla bean in pint sizes; strawberry in quart and pint sizes; cookie dough in pint sizes; Dutch chocolate in quart sizes; and mint chip in pint sizes.

They come in a paper cup with a seal and lid.

All of the affected products have “Best By” dates between Dec. 24, 2026, and Dec. 30, 2026.

The recall notice said that “consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to discard the product.”

“Consumers should not eat the recalled product, nor should they return it to the store,” it added.

Straus Family Creamery, headquartered in Petaluma, voluntarily recalled six organic ice cream products due to possible metal contamination. The ice cream was distributed to retailers across California and 16 other states. More details on the recalled products:… pic.twitter.com/8SaVsqto86 — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) May 18, 2026

Any impacted customers can contact Straus Family Creamery at support@strausmilk.com.

They can also call 1-707-776-2887, Monday through Friday, between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific time.

Straus Family Creamery is based in Northern California.

They market “milk, cream, yogurt, butter, and ice cream using milk supplied by family farms in Marin and Sonoma Counties,” the recall notice said.

“Straus Family Creamery is committed to supporting organic family farming and environmental sustainability.”

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