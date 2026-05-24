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A variety of ice cream flavors in cones.
A variety of ice cream flavors in cones. (GMVozd / Getty Images)

Ice Cream Recall Affects Residents of 17 States

 By Michael Austin  May 24, 2026 at 8:00am
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Straus Family Creamery announced a voluntary recall for some of their ice cream flavors because of the potential for metal fragments in the desserts.

The recall, announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on May 15, said that Straus Family Creamery is “working with retailers to remove the potentially affected products from shelves.”

Those products are in 17 states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.

They were on shelves starting on May 4.

No injuries have been reported from the possible metal fragments as of the announcement.

The affected flavors include vanilla bean in pint sizes; strawberry in quart and pint sizes; cookie dough in pint sizes; Dutch chocolate in quart sizes; and mint chip in pint sizes.

They come in a paper cup with a seal and lid.

All of the affected products have “Best By” dates between Dec. 24, 2026, and Dec. 30, 2026.

The recall notice said that “consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to discard the product.”

“Consumers should not eat the recalled product, nor should they return it to the store,” it added.

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Any impacted customers can contact Straus Family Creamery at support@strausmilk.com.

They can also call 1-707-776-2887, Monday through Friday, between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific time.

Straus Family Creamery is based in Northern California.

They market “milk, cream, yogurt, butter, and ice cream using milk supplied by family farms in Marin and Sonoma Counties,” the recall notice said.

“Straus Family Creamery is committed to supporting organic family farming and environmental sustainability.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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