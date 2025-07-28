Ice Cube Says Nope to Angel Reese Deal After 1st Choice Caitlin Clark Passed on Whopping $10 Million BIG3 Offer

It appears as if rapper Ice Cube has made it clear he’s not interested in doing business with WNBA player Angel Reese after counterpart Caitlin Clark rejected his offer of $5 million per year to join his basketball league.

Cube is a co-founder of the BIG3 league, which was created back in 2017 and focuses on 3-on-3 play.

After offering Clark a two-year deal before she was drafted — which she rejected in favor of joining the Indiana Fever — speculation arose that he might make an offer to her nemesis, Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky.

Clark would have only needed to play in eight regular-season games and potentially two playoff games “to earn the exorbitant amount of cash,” the TMZ story read.

“I don’t know if we can make that same offer” to Reese, Cube said, according to a Sunday story from TMZ.

He added that league sponsors were insistent that Clark would bring in a certain amount of money and recognition that Reese just wasn’t capable of matching.

“They didn’t tell us the same thing about Angel Reese,” Cube added.

Clark is a major draw, after all.

She’s a classy player who can shoot the long ball and maintains a diverse, devoted following.

Reese, on the other hand, appears resentful of Clark’s success and sometimes ends up in scuffles with her on the court.

This news comes after WNBA players wore shirts to the All-Star Game that read “Pay Us What You Owe Us” earlier this month. Clark and Reese were seen wearing the shirts.

That’s very interesting, given how Clark turned down the chance to earn millions of dollars in the BIG3 league.

Perhaps if Clark had taken a chance on this newer league, she wouldn’t feel the same way about equal pay.

Reese raised eyebrows or her own after the t-shirt stunt by committing nine turnovers in one game against Minnesota. That’s not exactly the type of play that is worthy of a raise.

In any case, if the league were more profitable, perhaps there’d be more money to go around.

The most ironic part is that if women showed up to WNBA games as fans, the league would probably be turning a huge profit as we speak.

But that’s not the case.

So these persistent allegations of a gender pay gap in professional sports — sometimes being spouted by multi-millionaires — is getting old.

And it’s alienating the average American viewer.

