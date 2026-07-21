ICE Deports Alleged Cartel Hit Man Living in Texas, Was Wanted for Murder in Mexico

U.S. immigration officials have deported an alleged drug cartel hit man who had been living illegally in Texas and was wanted on a murder warrant in Mexico.

David Vargas-Rivera, a Mexican national, was removed from the U.S. last week and turned over to Mexican police.

ICE officers arrested him in Frisco on Jan. 12, and the deportation process began.

Six months later, he is finally in custody in his native country after successfully hiding out in the Dallas suburbs.

ICE DALLAS ARRESTS CARTEL HITMAN U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported David Vargas-Rivera, a criminal illegal alien wanted for murder in Mexico and identified as a hitman for the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, a designated foreign terrorist organization.… pic.twitter.com/D0sQ279vtG — The Dallas Express News (@DallasExpress) July 20, 2026

According to a Department of Homeland Security news release, Vargas-Rivera was at some point a high-level oil thief and hit man associated with the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel.

He is wanted in Mexico in connection with multiple homicide cases.

According to DHS, it is believed that Vargas-Rivera is not only a contract killer but also an international money launderer.

.@ICEgov has DEPORTED an illegal alien MURDERER. David Vargas-Rivera is wanted for murder in Mexico, has been accused of laundering more than $4.6 million, and has been identified as a hitman affiliated with the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel — a foreign terrorist organization.… https://t.co/b1vZTiVaDk — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 20, 2026

The news release said:

His criminal history includes prior arrests for multiple homicides in Mexico, for which he has an international warrant, as well as an arrest in Canada for assault on a peace officer and uttering threats, and an arrest in Colombia. He has also been accused of laundering more than $4.6 million through real estate transactions in 2025.

DHS Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said of Vargas-Rivera, “This criminal illegal alien is wanted for murder in Mexico, has been accused of laundering more than $4.6 million, and has been identified as a hit man affiliated with the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, a foreign terrorist organization,

Bis added, “Thanks to the hard work of the men and women of ICE and our law enforcement partners, he has been removed from our country and will face justice for his crimes back in Mexico. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we are putting the safety of the American people first.”

According to the Treasury Department, the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel “derives the vast majority of its illicit revenue from fuel and oil theft in the Mexican state of Guanajuato.”

Last year, the crime syndicate was designated as a terror group.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said at that time, “President Trump made a promise to pursue the total elimination of drug cartels to protect the American people.”

Bessent added, “At my direction, the Treasury Department is aggressively cutting these criminals off from the U.S. financial system. No matter where or how the cartels are making and laundering money, we will find it and we will stop it.”

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