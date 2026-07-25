ICE Deports Ex-NFL Linebacker and Rugby Star: Report

When a sports star makes the unlikely transition from rugby to the NFL, it naturally creates a compelling narrative.

For Daniel Ogama Adongo, that compelling narrative took a sharp downward turn after a run-in with the law.

And now, years later, that narrative appears all but over after reports surfaced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported him.

Fox News reported that ICE authorities in Chicago removed the 37-year-old former NFL linebacker, who overstayed a visa in 2016.

While Adongo’s journey could’ve been a unique one, his inability to find consistent time for the Indianapolis Colts and his issues all but doomed his NFL career.

From there, he would have further issues with the law, including multiple arrests over the last 10 years.

More recently, there was a 2020 conviction for criminal mischief with damage, which resulted in a one-year jail sentence.

Authorities said he also had arrests on charges of felony intimidation, battery and disorderly conduct.

“This dangerous individual was clearly a threat to the community, which is now safer since he’s been removed,” an ICE director said via statement. “Those who violate immigration law are held equally accountable, including former professional athletes.”

ICE wasn’t done. It continued: “Since Day One, DHS law enforcement has been delivering on President Trump’s promise to the American people to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens including murderers, rapists, child sex abusers, gang members, and terrorists.”

“Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. More than 3 million illegal aliens are out of the country and counting,” ICE continued. “Our message is clear: If you come to our country illegally, we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will deport you.”

Adongo is from Kenya, and according to ESPN, was a rugby star before making the difficult leap to the NFL.

The outlet reported that he primarily played on the practice squad before being called up to be a special teams player.

Adongo was cut by the Colts in 2015 after an incident involving police.

In 2015, police were called to check on a female resident who shared a home with Adongo in Indianapolis. The female resident had apparently texted a friend that she needed help.

That friend then relayed this SOS call to the police, who showed up at the residence.

The female resident then refused medical assistance, and also did not explain why she sent the text.

Shortly before cutting Adongo, the Colts put out a statement.

“The Indianapolis Colts are aware of media reports regarding a possible criminal investigation of Daniel Adongo,” the team said. “As is evident from the reports, the facts relating to the alleged incident are highly uncertain. We are investigating the matter and until we have gathered clear information, it would be unfair to all concerned for us to make any public comment.”

A week later, the team released him.

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