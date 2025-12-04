They're Doing It: ICE Descends on Lowe's, Home Depot and Leaves with Trucks Full of Illegals in New Orleans

President Donald Trump’s supporters have clamored for mass deportations of illegal immigrants, including those whose illegal entry into the United States constitutes their only crime, and it appears those supporters are getting their wish, at least in the Gulf of America region.

According to WWL-TV in New Orleans, Border Patrol agents descended on the Crescent City early Wednesday, detaining illegal-immigrant day laborers at Lowe’s, Home Depot, and other sites.

One local eyewitness reported that the agents detained at least a dozen illegal immigrants at one site alone.

“Law enforcement officers arrived and detained between 12 and 13 people, mostly folks who are day laborers who are looking for work here at the Lowe’s,” neighborhood volunteer Jebney Lewis said.

Local news outlets very often exhibit the same liberal biases as their establishment media counterparts. Thus, WWL quoted painting contractor Toren Washington, who extolled the virtues of the day laborers.

“These guys are a good work force and a lot of them have good, good skills, and I don’t know if a lot of people understand after Katrina, if it wasn’t for the Hispanics, this place would be in shambles, because they were doing all of the roofing work,” Washington said.

No honest person, of course, has ever doubted that some illegal immigrants possess valuable skills and a good work ethic. Some, too, likely would make good citizens, had they entered the U.S. legally.

In the present context, however, none of that matters. The fact remains that they did not enter the U.S. legally, which means that they violated immigration law. They do not need to spend years in jail as punishment. But they must face deportation.

President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security has launched Operation “Catahoula Crunch” in an effort to arrest as many illegal immigrants as possible in the Gulf region over the next two months. DHS officials have labeled the Louisiana-specific portion of the operation “Swamp Sweep.”

Meanwhile, on the social media platform X, ICE New Orleans has already reported the arrests of multiple violent criminals.

🚨MURDERER REMOVED: ICE New Orleans removed Julio Celaya-Soto, an illegal alien from El Salvador 🇸🇻His criminal history includes a conviction for:

💥Second-degree murder (sentenced to 18 years) pic.twitter.com/T9hUuRHD3C — ICE New Orleans (@ERONewOrleans) December 3, 2025

🚨ICE New Orleans arrested Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Lopez, an illegal alien from Mexico🇲🇽

Criminal history includes:

💥Conviction for assault

💥Multiple traffic offenses

💥DUI

💥Trespassing

💥Public order crimes

💥Resisting an officer

💥Stolen property

💥Possession of narcotic… pic.twitter.com/AQxHK50plP — ICE New Orleans (@ERONewOrleans) December 3, 2025

Also on X, Trump supporters have marveled at the behavior of New Orleans business owners. Some have posted signs declaring ICE unwelcome.

🚨 JUST IN: Hispanic businesses in the New Orleans area are now putting up “ICE NOT WELCOME HERE” signs Way to announce your presence. Right over here, ICE! This is an illegal alien GOLD MINE.pic.twitter.com/JBLetQNT80 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 1, 2025

Other businesses have temporarily closed.

“If a business needs to close because ICE is coming then that business should never reopen,” one Trump supporter wrote.

Local businesses in New Orleans have temporally closed due to impending ICE raids. If a business needs to close because ICE is coming then that business should never reopen.pic.twitter.com/BJmY0Sb62v — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 3, 2025

Immigration enforcement operations on this scale, of course, would not be necessary had former President Joe Biden’s criminal administration not ignored federal law to facilitate an invasion, thereby importing future voters and paying off wealthy Democrat donors by replacing American workers with foreigners who work for lower wages.

May God bless and protect everyone involved in these operations.

