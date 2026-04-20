ICE Detains Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering His Co-Worker with a Hammer

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have worked against heavy odds to rid the U.S. of criminal illegal aliens.

Last week in Texas, they bagged another one.

According to a news release, on April 13, ICE lodged an immigration detainer with the Harris County Jail on 19-year-old Josue Abraham Chirino-Leonice, a Venezuelan illegal immigrant arrested on charges that he allegedly used a sledgehammer to bludgeon a co-worker to death.

Gabriel Martinez, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston acting Field Office Director, described the suspect as a beneficiary of former President Joe Biden’s open border policies.

“This criminal illegal alien — who never should have been allowed into the country in the first place — is accused of savagely beating a co-worker to death with a sledgehammer and leaving him to die in a house they were renovating together,” Martinez said.

“Our officers are working tirelessly to restore integrity to our nation’s immigration system to bring an end to the carnage and unnecessary suffering in this country that’s caused by criminal illegal aliens, and we won’t rest until we’ve accomplished that mission,” he added.

According to KHOU-TV in Houston, the victim, Juan Antonio Salinas Leija, was found dead inside a Houston-area home where he had been doing contract work as a carpenter. His family discovered his body on April 12 after not having heard from him for two days, since Friday, April 10.

Meanwhile, local police found Chirino-Leonice driving around in the victim’s truck. Three other people, including a woman and two juveniles, were in the truck with the suspect. Only Chirino-Leonice, however, remained in custody.

According to ICE, U.S. Border Patrol first arrested Chirino-Leonice in November 2023 before releasing him into the country.

Thus, should the charges against Chirino-Leonice prove true, Mejia would be the latest victim of the Biden administration.

Biden, of course, largely failed to enforce U.S. immigration laws. Some have argued that political motives explain this negligence.

As a result, record numbers of illegal immigrants crossed the U.S. southern border on his watch.

Tragically, many young American women and girls have lost their lives to violent illegal aliens who entered the country under Biden.

Upon taking office, President Donald Trump immediately closed Biden’s open border.

Nonetheless, Democrats have put up substantial and in some cases violent resistance to mass deportations.

In January, for instance, elected Democrats in Minnesota used bellicose language to encourage anti-ICE protests. Two such protesters subsequently lost their lives in clashes with immigration agents.

Notwithstanding this resistance, ICE’s detainer on Chirino-Leonice showed that immigration agents have continued their lawful work.

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