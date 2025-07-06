ICE Facility Attacked, Officer Shot: Trump Admin Vows 'Zero Tolerance' Response

The Trump administration has promised a “zero tolerance” policy regarding violence against law enforcement officials after a local police officer was shot near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas on Friday.

“We are closely monitoring the attacks on DHS detention facilities in Prairieland, TX, and Portland, OR, and are coordinating with the USAOs and our law enforcement partners,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blance posted on Saturday to the social media site X.

He added, “The Department has zero tolerance for assaults on federal officers or property and will bring the full weight of the law against those responsible.”

Blanche’s post was referring to incidents that took place at Department of Homeland Security facilities in Prairieland, Texas –outside Dallas — and in Portland, Oregon, The New York Post reported.

A local officer was shot after responding to reports of a suspicious person with a gun in Texas Friday evening, and protestors in Oregon “clashed with federal officers at the Portland ICE facility, after President Trump signed his ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’ into law,” according to The Post.

KDFW, a local Dallas Fox outlet, reported that several suspects were “arrested after an officer with the Alvarado Police Department was shot at around 11 p.m. while responding to reports of a suspicious person.”

When police tried to investigate the individual, shots were reportedly fired at them, with at least one cop being hit in the neck. That officer was then flown to a hospital in Fort Worth for treatment.

CBS News was told by a federal law enforcement officer that a total of “eight people” were arrested. The source added that there were a dozen masked individuals — dressed in black — who came to the Prairieland ICE detention facility late Friday night, to “vandalize vehicles and security cameras in the parking lot.”

This is another example of the “fringe” left taking things to the extreme, because the government dared to enforce the law.

These actions can only escalate matters and make things worse. Law enforcement will crack down harder, and carry out their agenda faster, especially when one of their own is put in the line of fire.

Yet this shouldn’t surprise anyone. Especially after the attempt on President Donald Trump’s life last year.

The rhetoric coming from the leadership of the left — and the Democratic Party — is making Trump out to be a supervillain who needs to be stopped at all costs.

This has trickled down to everyday people on social media, some of whom have posted videos to TikTok and X, suggesting the murder of the commander in chief would be a good thing.

These trends are disturbing, and sanctioning this kind of behavior will only lead to more copycats.

It’s important that Trump officials are willing to meet madness with strength, to maintain order. This cannot be allowed to continue.

Vigilantes, cloaking themselves in righteousness to carry out violence, will only end in chaos.

These offenders must be found, investigated, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Not only to deter future criminality, but to send a message.

And that message is: Unlike the last administration, bad actors can no longer use looting, violence, murder, mayhem, and fear to get their way.

There will be consequences, and those consequences will be fierce.

