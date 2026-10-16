A criminal illegal immigrant who was shielded from the Department of Homeland Security for five years by Oregon’s sanctuary state bureaucrats has finally been arrested.

Victor Soseia Hachipan was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and Enforcement and Removal Operations agents, according to a Department of Homeland Security news release.

A targeted operation in Keizer, Oregon, on Oct. 7 led to the arrest of the illegal immigrant from Micronesia.

Agents first tried to detain Hachipan in 2021 while he was in the custody of Marion County, Oregon, after a conviction.

ILLEGAL ALIEN SEX OFFENDER APPREHENDED Oregonians can rest easy knowing this creep is off their streets. Victor Soseia Hachipan, an illegal alien from Micronesia, has two convictions for child sex abuse and other drug and burglary convictions. He was apprehended in Keizer, Oregon after he was RELEASED in a sanctuary jurisdiction. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 15, 2026

The release noted that “sanctuary politicians refused to honor the detainer and released him into the community.”

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In 2023, it was the same old song.

Federal officials then began what would be a three-year battle to locate a criminal Oregon officials wanted to protect.

First, federal officials filed an administrative subpoena to force Marion County to provide Hachipan’s address.

After the county refused, HSI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office went to federal court and were able to force the county to reveal where the criminal illegal immigrant was living.

“The Trump Administration will never let sanctuary politicians stand in the way of protecting American citizens,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

“After sanctuary politicians in the state of Oregon refused to honor an ICE detainer, as well as a subpoena, we finally arrested this illegal alien from Micronesia, a convicted sex offender, after obtaining a court order from a Federal Judge to enforce the subpoena,” he said.

“This Department is steadfast in its mission to arrest and remove the worst illegal aliens like this sex offender who has no place in American society. We will continue to hunt down and remove public safety threats from our communities,” he said.

The DHS said it is unknown where and when Hachipan entered the U.S. illegally. He has been convicted of two counts of second-degree sex abuse involving a victim under the age of 14, two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, two counts of second-degree burglary, and failure to report as a sex offender.

As noted by the Salem Reporter, burglary charges from 2022 involved incidents in which churches in Salem, Oregon, were burglarized before fires were set inside.

The arrest came as Oregon rioters have begun attacking ICE facilities amid an uptick in arrests of illegal immigrants, according to the Chronicle.

An ICE representative said anti-ICE protesters “on foot and in vehicles” blocked the road so agents could not protect civilians from criminal illegal immigrants.

“These rioters struck government vehicles with baseball bats and rocks, threatening harm to our officers and the public while causing significant damage,” the representative said

“Violence against ICE officers, or any law enforcement personnel, will not be tolerated. Our officers carry out their congressionally mandated duties in service to public safety and the rule of law. Any bystander or individual who assaults, obstructs, or violently attacks officers will be subject to arrest and prosecution permitted by law,” the representative said.

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