The Department of Homeland Security pushed back Tuesday after CNN described a man injured during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Long Beach, California, as a “resident.”

CNN posted Monday that “a resident of Long Beach, California, was injured during an incident involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Saturday, according to federal and local officials,” and linked to its report.

A resident of Long Beach, California, was injured during an incident involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Saturday, according to federal and local officials. https://t.co/EbQ8Q2UA00 — CNN (@CNN) October 19, 2026



DHS replied with a fact-check: “On October 17, 2026, ICE conducted a targeted enforcement operation in Long Beach, California to arrest an at-large criminal illegal alien. During the operation, anti-ICE agitators attempted to impede operations, threaten officers, and damage government vehicles despite officers giving lawful commands. Officers followed their training and used the minimum amount of force.”

FACT CHECK. On October 17, 2026, ICE conducted a targeted enforcement operation in Long Beach, California to arrest an at-large criminal illegal alien. During the operation, anti-ICE agitators attempted to impede operations, threaten officers, and damage government vehicles despite officers giving lawful commands. Officers followed their training and used the minimum amount of force. ICE did NOT hit an individual on a bike. An individual was arrested after he smashed the mirror of a government vehicle. Resisting arrest is dangerous and can result in injury. The rioter was transferred to the custody of local police, and we are investigating potential charges for the damage to a government vehicle. ICE law enforcement officers are trained to use the minimum amount of force necessary to resolve dangerous situations to prioritize the safety of the public and our officers. Officers are highly trained in de-escalation tactics and regularly receive ongoing use of force training. The latest ICE use of force policy is available here. We have seen a highly coordinated campaign of violence against our law enforcement. Our brave law enforcement is facing more than a 1,600% increase in assaults, 3,300% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. This violence must end. Anybody who lays a hand on our officers or tries to obstruct them is committing a felony and a federal crime. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 20, 2026



DHS clarified that ICE “did NOT hit an individual on a bike.”

The agency said that an individual was “arrested after he smashed the mirror of a government vehicle,” that resisting arrest “is dangerous and can result in injury,” and that the rioter “was transferred to the custody of local police.”

“Anybody who lays a hand on our officers or tries to obstruct them is committing a felony and a federal crime,” the account added.

DHS cited more than a 1,600 percent increase in assaults, a 3,300 percent increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000 percent increase in death threats against officers.

🛑 Full Video: Long Beach Crowd Turns on ICE, Bullhorn Torta Drags Trash Cans to Block Agents 🛑 This is the full video of yesterday’s federal operation in Long Beach, California, where agents detained a man who claims he’s a U.S. citizen. As the arrest went down, local residents got aggressive and had to be pepper sprayed. Then the torta with the bullhorn started dragging trash cans into the street to block federal agents. Impeding a federal officer is a crime under 18 U.S.C. § 111, punishable by up to 8 years in federal prison. Activists are already pushing their version of what happened. The full video tells a different story. Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli), would you like to make a statement on what really went down? ICE doesn’t arrest U.S. citizens for being citizens. If he was detained, there’s a reason, and the public deserves to hear it. — Katie K USA (@KimKatieUSA) October 18, 2026



CNN’s article identified the injured man as Ricardo Gonzalez, a U.S. citizen and former Long Beach city employee.

Long Beach police said they found him handcuffed and bleeding after ICE requested assistance for vehicle vandalism and a person needing medical aid, and that a “large group disturbance” was underway.

Should ICE operations be conducted with more transparency to the public? Yes, absolutely No, they should operate as needed It depends on the situation Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, absolutely 0% (0 votes) No, they should operate as needed 87% (33 votes) It depends on the situation 13% (5 votes)

A witness told CNN he saw Gonzalez struck by an unmarked vehicle before he was tasered and pinned to the ground.

Rep. Robert Garcia, a Democrat from California, posted that agents “brutally attacked and broke the arm of a North Long Beach resident and U.S. citizen.”

ICE agents brutally attacked and broke the arm of a North Long Beach resident and U.S. citizen. The videos are horrific and should concern not just our community but the country. I’m proud of the neighbors who documented and stood up for the family being terrorized by ICE. Donald Trump and his inhumane and illegal deportation machine must be stopped. Long Beach stands with our community and our immigrant families. ICE is not welcome in Long Beach. Abolish ICE. — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) October 18, 2026



DHS described the man who smashed the mirror as a “rioter” and said officers used the minimum force necessary.

CNN’s initial post framed the event around an injured Long Beach resident without mentioning the alleged attempt to impede the operation.

DHS said the operation targeted an at-large criminal illegal alien.

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