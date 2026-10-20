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Federal agents walk near the scene where a man was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer during an operation in the Bronx borough of New York on Oct. 8, 2026, according to local media and police.
Federal agents walk near the scene where a man was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer during an operation in the Bronx borough of New York on Oct. 8, 2026, according to local media and police. (Charly Triballeau - AFP / Getty Images)

ICE Fires Back After CNN Portrays Aggressive 'Rioter' as a Mere 'Resident' of California: 'Attempted to Impede'

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 20, 2026 at 12:41pm
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The Department of Homeland Security pushed back Tuesday after CNN described a man injured during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Long Beach, California, as a “resident.”

CNN posted Monday that “a resident of Long Beach, California, was injured during an incident involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Saturday, according to federal and local officials,” and linked to its report.


DHS replied with a fact-check: “On October 17, 2026, ICE conducted a targeted enforcement operation in Long Beach, California to arrest an at-large criminal illegal alien. During the operation, anti-ICE agitators attempted to impede operations, threaten officers, and damage government vehicles despite officers giving lawful commands. Officers followed their training and used the minimum amount of force.”


DHS clarified that ICE “did NOT hit an individual on a bike.”

The agency said that an individual was “arrested after he smashed the mirror of a government vehicle,” that resisting arrest “is dangerous and can result in injury,” and that the rioter “was transferred to the custody of local police.”

“Anybody who lays a hand on our officers or tries to obstruct them is committing a felony and a federal crime,” the account added.

DHS cited more than a 1,600 percent increase in assaults, a 3,300 percent increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000 percent increase in death threats against officers.


CNN’s article identified the injured man as Ricardo Gonzalez, a U.S. citizen and former Long Beach city employee.

Long Beach police said they found him handcuffed and bleeding after ICE requested assistance for vehicle vandalism and a person needing medical aid, and that a “large group disturbance” was underway.

Should ICE operations be conducted with more transparency to the public?
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A witness told CNN he saw Gonzalez struck by an unmarked vehicle before he was tasered and pinned to the ground.

Rep. Robert Garcia, a Democrat from California, posted that agents “brutally attacked and broke the arm of a North Long Beach resident and U.S. citizen.”


DHS described the man who smashed the mirror as a “rioter” and said officers used the minimum force necessary.

CNN’s initial post framed the event around an injured Long Beach resident without mentioning the alleged attempt to impede the operation.

DHS said the operation targeted an at-large criminal illegal alien.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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