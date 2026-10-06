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ICE Hunting for 2 Illegal Aliens Suspected of Stabbing an NYPD Officer 3 Years After Biden Released Them Into the U.S.

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 6, 2026 at 1:13pm
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ICE is looking for two Dominican men accused of slashing an off-duty NYPD detective in the Bronx on Friday, and Department of Homeland Security sources told Fox News both were caught at the Arizona border under the Biden administration before being released into the United States.

Police identified the suspects Tuesday as 25-year-old D’Angelo Caraballo and 24-year-old Sneider Mejia, the New York Post reported. Both remained at large. Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported the names as Dangelo Rafael Jean Caraballo and Sneider Mejia Bautista, citing DHS sources.

Detective Jose Mercedes was taking items from the trunk of his car at Rochambeau Avenue and East 208th Street in Norwood at about 1:45 p.m. Friday when two men pulled up on an e-bike, police said. They tried to take his gold chain. Mercedes fought back and was slashed seven times, the Post reported. The pair left on the bike. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center and listed in stable condition. The department said he is assigned to the 44th Precinct in the Bronx.

Surveillance video showed the driver on the sidewalk and a shirtless passenger behind him, the Post reported. Police named Caraballo as the accused slasher and Mejia as the driver.

Mercedes, who joined the department in July 2016, was released from the hospital Monday and gave a thumbs-up to officers waiting outside, the Post reported. Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Commissioner Jessica Tisch had visited him over the weekend.

Should law enforcement agencies prioritize deportation of illegal aliens with prior convictions?

Melugin reported that Mejia Bautista, a Dominican national, was arrested by Border Patrol after crossing illegally near San Luis, Arizona, on Dec. 2, 2022, with his family, and that the group was released into the country. He and his family have had deportation orders since May 8, 2025, DHS sources told Fox News.

Those sources said NYPD arrested Mejia Bautista in the Bronx on Jan. 7, 2025, for criminal possession of stolen property, and again on Oct. 3, 2025, for criminal possession of a weapon. ICE filed a detainer the next day. The detainer was ignored, and he was released from local custody, Melugin reported.

Caraballo was also arrested by Border Patrol near San Luis after an illegal crossing and released with a future court date, DHS sources told Fox News. Melugin reported that date as Feb. 2, 2023. The Post, citing the same report, gave the crossing date as Dec. 2, 2023.

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DHS sources told Fox News that Caraballo has five prior NYPD arrests and that no ICE detainers were filed because he was out of custody before federal officers could lodge one. The dates Melugin listed were Jan. 5, 2024, for reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing, and reckless driving; Dec. 20, 2024, for possession of burglar’s tools; June 4, 2025, for criminal possession of a controlled substance; Oct. 26, 2025, for criminal possession of a loaded firearm; and July 10, 2026, for criminal menacing involving a weapon.

The Post reported two of those cases in more detail: a 2025 gun charge involving a loaded .380 Taurus found in a car, and a July menacing case in which he allegedly threatened to stab a person who had rented him a room in the Bronx.

On each of those arrests, he was released quickly enough that he was already out by the time federal authorities learned of the stop, DHS sources told Melugin. The Post said he is wanted by ICE and published a photo identifying a pending detainer for Mejia.

Ricardo Mercedes, the detective’s uncle, told the Post that courts were sending people back to the street after police made arrests.

“The police catch them, but then they’re let go, right back out on the street,” he said.

The Friday attack was the latest in a string of assaults on city officers this year, the Post reported, including a September bottle-throwing at a Queens public-housing complex and a May punch of an on-duty officer inside a Queens hospital. Neither of those cases was tied to the two men now sought in the Bronx.

NYPD had not posted the names in an official release at the time Melugin’s report went up. The manhunt was still open Tuesday afternoon, and both men were still listed as at large.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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