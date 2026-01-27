ICE Issues Detainer for Illegal Mexican Immigrant Accused of Fracturing an 8-Year-Old Girl's Head on a School Bus

From Minneapolis to Teaneck, New Jersey, it’s about 1,300 miles. But, if you’re looking for the kind of people that the worst elements of the leftist activist base want to defend from deportation and detention, the two jurisdictions might very well be a different set of twin cities.

As Immigration and Customs Enforcement deals with agitators keeping them from enforcing immigration law, a serial criminal who is illegally in this country is being charged with fracturing the skull of an 8-year-old girl by “throwing a baseball-sized rock into a school bus … in Teaneck Township, New Jersey.”

His reasoning? According to the New York Post, he told police the third-grader on a field trip with her class at Yeshivat Noam Jewish day school “was the devil or his enemy” after his arrest in a homeless encampment.

Now, ICE is putting a detainer on 40-year-old Hernando Garcia-Morales, who has a criminal record that goes back to 2006.

“Violently targeting a school bus full of children is extremely wicked and heinous,” said Department of Homeland Security deputy secretary Tricia McLaughlin in a media release.

“Hernando Garcia-Morales should have never been in this country, let alone released after multiple arrests into New Jersey communities. ICE has lodged an arrest detainer against this monster, and we hope New Jersey’s sanctuary politicians will help us keep him off American streets for good. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, criminal illegal aliens have no place in the U.S.”

According to reports, the incident happened on Jan. 7 as the school bus the girl was on was traveling back from Liberty Science Center in Jersey City to her school in Paramus on the New Jersey Turnpike.

“This is when Garcia-Morales threw a rock at the vehicle, breaking a window and hitting the third-grade student. The young girl was forced to have surgery,” the DHS media release said.

“Two days later, on January 9, New Jersey Turnpike State Police arrested Garcia-Morales for Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Weapon. The Bogota Police Department also charged him for Aggravated Assault, Criminal Trespassing-Defiant, Criminal Trespassing Peering, and Criminal Mischief-Damage Property.”

Garcia-Morales was arrested as early as 2006 for possession and a weapon and theft, and as recently as 2023 for burglary.

It’s unknown when he entered the country, but thanks to the fact that New Jersey is a sanctuary state, he needn’t have worried — until now, anyway — about being sent back to his native Mexico.

This is in spite of the fact that, after the 2006 arrest, he served 330 days in jail and in 2023, he was put in jail for 30 days and given a $905 fine after he got his charges downgraded by the court.

CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIEN TARGETS SCHOOL BUS FULL OF CHILDREN. On January 7, Hernando Garcia-Morales, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico threw a baseball-sized rock into a school bus traveling on the New Jersey Turnpike. Garcia-Morales hit and fractured an 8-year-old student’s… pic.twitter.com/6u5RBBny7B — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 26, 2026

Another fine upstanding member of the illegal alien invasion that Tim Walz, Jacob Frey, the Minneapolis police, Chuck Schumer, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, New Jersey Democrats where he was arrested, and countless other Dems are defending.

And here, in the twin city of Minneapolis, is what people are doing because they don’t like ICE enforcing immigration law there, either:

my takeaway is that going out to protests and organizing with your community like minneapolis has shown us and getting offline, where people are paid to parrot government propaganda, is the best action you can do and reminds you the average person isn’t insane or evil https://t.co/BBrQQyeplz pic.twitter.com/Y4DfmImaev — onion person (@CantEverDie) January 25, 2026

🚨 Leftists have now declared an AUTONOMOUS ZONE in Minneapolis, dumpsters dragged into the streets to BARRICADE entire city blocks while the anti-ICE protests rage on. This is THIRD WORLD chaos! Mayor Frey is a FAILURE! pic.twitter.com/WQIZkKLWbx — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 25, 2026

And it’s not as if the illegal immigrants ICE was trying to arrest and deport there were any more harmless:

SEXUAL ASSAULT AGAINST A CHILD

SEXUAL ASSAULT-CARNAL ABUSE

FOUR DUIs Hernan Cortes-Valencia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, has a final order of removal dated 12/01/2016. pic.twitter.com/aUj0L1pImU — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 11, 2026

Convicted of… STRONGARM SODOMY OF A BOY

STRONGARM SODOMY OF A GIRL

AGGRAVATED SEX OFFENSE

NINE COUNTS OF LARCENY And more found in our release. Sriudorn Phaivan of Laos has a final order of removal from 03/08/2018. pic.twitter.com/BvD5BGRLba — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 11, 2026

Convicted of… – STRONGARM RAPE

– STRONGARM AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AGAINST A FAMILY MEMBER

– AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON

– ADDITIONAL SEX OFFENSE AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE OFFENSE INVOLVING STRANGULATION Ge Yang of Laos has a final order of removal from 10/16/2012. pic.twitter.com/YTEkqTxvA5 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 11, 2026

This practically makes fracturing the skull of an 8-year-old on a field trip look positively prosaic — and we can all admit that’s pretty much the definition of evil.

Yes, the young girl will be all right; she received surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center and was “recovering,” Teaneck Mayor Mark J. Schwartz said shortly after the crime. He added that while the bus was from a Jewish school, there was “no indication it’s a bias crime,” according to NJ.com.

No, she just needed a titanium mesh plate and screws in her head, as well as her right sinus removed. All because a man with a 20-year criminal history couldn’t be thrown out and kept out of our country.

This is the brand of lawlessness that the left is fighting to defend. If we can’t fight these monsters successfully, God help us all.

