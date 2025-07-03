ICE Just Set a New Record for Most Illegal Aliens Detained at One Time in All of American History: Report

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has reportedly set a new record for having the most illegal aliens detained at one time in U.S. history, with the total hitting almost 60,000.

According to CBS News, “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is holding around 59,000 detainees in facilities across the country, likely setting a record high as the Trump administration aggressively expands nationwide immigration arrests.”

Some of this success can be linked back to the first 100 days of Trump’s second term as ICE had already “arrested 66,463 illegal aliens and removed 65,682 aliens, including criminals who threaten public safety and national security,” according to an ICE news release from April.

“Three in four arrests were criminal illegal aliens, putting the worst first,” the release stated.

The nearly 60,000 detainees marks a sharp increase since President Donald Trump took office in January. At the time, ICE had about 39,000 detained, according to Reuters.

Illegal immigration was the main issue Trump ran on in 2016, 2020 and 2024. He’s delivering on his promise to make it a top priority for federal officials.

An NBC News survey from last month shows the public is behind him regarding his approach to illegal aliens and deportation, with Trump having a 51 percent approval rating.

Despite constant backlash from the mainstream media, academia, and Hollywood, the federal government’s aggressive tactics are likely to continue as Trump seeks to finish what he started.

He’ll accomplish that with Supreme Court victories that rein in lower courts, finishing the border wall, deporting those who came here illegally and seeking out the best of the best to take their place, while also cleaning up the mess left behind by the Biden administration.

There have even been reports that he is considering an investigation into former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whom Republicans accuse of being complicit in the southern border invasion over the past several years.

The CBS report on the detainment numbers comes less than one month after ICE published a news release showing that Biden officials turned migrant children over to unvetted sponsors, some of whom committed heinous acts against the minors.

“Our agents are doing what should’ve been done all along: protecting children, not pushing them into the shadows,” ICE spokesman Laszlo Baksay said in the release.

“This is the responsibility of any government, Republican or Democrat, but it was the Trump administration that insisted on rigorous sponsor screening and biometric verification. Those guardrails were dismantled, and we’re now seeing the consequences.”

Trump should use his current momentum to not only fix the problems of the present, but to examine the issues of the past that led us here — and if necessary — begin referring the responsible people for criminal prosecution.

