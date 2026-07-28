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Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents stand guard outside the Ventura County Government Center in Ventura, California, on July 27, 2026.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents stand guard outside the Ventura County Government Center in Ventura, California, on July 27, 2026. (Blake Fagan - AFP / Getty Images)

ICE Launches Long-Anticipated New York City Surge

 By Bryan Chai  July 28, 2026 at 3:15am
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New York City has had a lot going on lately.

The city has been partially razed (in celebration, of course), has seen one of the biggest celebrity weddings ever, and even had a rock legend abruptly cancel a show at Madison Square Garden.

Those all pale in comparison to what’s reportedly looming for the Big Apple.

According to News Nation, a massive Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation began in New York City on Monday night.

The outlet added that this move comes “more than a month after White House border czar Tom Homan said a surge of officers was coming.”

The operations began in Queens and are expected to “surge” into other areas on Tuesday.

The news was received with welcome arms from lawmakers who support ICE and immigration reform.

Do you want to see the rate of deportations increase?

“Today, ICE is surging agents into New York City and arresting illegal aliens,” Missouri Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt posted to X on Monday. “We are going to win.”

The Hill reported that this surge will primarily target those with prior immigration detainers that were not upheld.

The outlet added that these operations would “include ICE requests to other law enforcement agencies for information about an immigrant’s custody status and to hold on to the immigrant for longer than they normally would.”

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The timing of this entire operation is noteworthy because just days before these latest ICE reports, New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul had announced that her administration had specifically informed a dozen law enforcement agencies to be less cooperative when working with ICE.

“Public safety is strongest when local cops are focused on local crime,” Hochul posted, along with an image of the letter her administration had sent to the law enforcement agencies.

The letter made itself explicitly clear (this one was addressed to the Nassau County Police Department):

“The new law prohibits any local government or law enforcement agency from entering into, modifying, renewing, remaining in, or extending ‘any agreement pursuant of subsection 287(g)’ of the INA, including, but not limited to, any agreement ‘under which an officer or employee may engage in or assist immigration enforcement, or otherwise may perform a function of an immigration officer.’”

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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