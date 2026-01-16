As ICE Officers Get Beaten While Arresting Pedophiles, Minneapolis Makes Baby 'Therapy Goats' Available for Some Overstressed City Staffers

Minneapolis, Minnesota, has its priorities out of order.

As chaos unfolds due to leftist agitators and rioters harassing Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers trying to apprehend illegal aliens, city officials are offering employees healing circles and baby “therapy goats.”

In an email screenshotted and uploaded to social media platform X on Thursday, Minneapolis City Attorney Kristyn Anderson announced that a healing circle would be provided “as a quiet, supportive environment for connection and presence.”

After mentioning the goats were also available, she warmly told her colleagues they are “welcome to simply sit, listen, and be in community with another.”

🚨 BREAKING: Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office emailed staff inviting them to a “healing circle” with “therapy goats.” While Democrats fan the flames against ICE agents. City staff are being offered quiet reflection time with goats. This is not parody. This is Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/pGpWbKynXN — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 15, 2026

Townhall Columnist Dustin Grage, who posted the screenshot, added, “This is not parody. This is Minneapolis.”

It does seem like parody, almost as if written for an episode of “Parks and Recreation” rather than an email sent by someone living off the public dollar who clearly has a crisis to deal with.

After the killing of 37-year-old Renee Good on Jan. 7 by an ICE officer after she hit him with her car, widespread unrest in Minneapolis has seen violent mobs not only confront ICE, but become physical with officers.

Be mindful, these officers have a hard enough job apprehending convicted pedophiles and murderers without droves of leftists standing in their way.

Democratic officials like Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey have not done much to deescalate.

Walz called his state’s confrontation with the federal government a “war,” with Frey trying to downplay the injuries of the officer hit by Good, comparing them to someone closing a refrigerator with their hip.

Of course, you cannot overlook the accusations of fraud that grow more credible by the day after YouTuber Nick Shirley’s initial investigation of several Somali “daycares” raised the alarms regarding where potentially billions of tax dollars were being sent.

Rioting, defying federal officers and the law, widespread fraud — it’s all unfolding in Minneapolis.

But never mind that.

The priority needs to be healing and therapy animals for employees, some of which probably clocked out and proceeded to harass ICE.

In a bit of irony, if any of these city employees moved to a farm with goats to take care of, their problems would likely disappear.

The responsibility of a more labor-intensive existence would subsequently turn a group of indignant urban radicals into functioning members of society with a new perspective on life.

But don’t hold your breath on that happening.

