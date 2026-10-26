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Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents walk outside the Ventura County Government Center in Ventura, California, on July 27, 2026.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents walk outside the Ventura County Government Center in Ventura, California, on July 27, 2026. (Blake Fagan - AFP / Getty Images)

ICE Operation in Sanctuary Massachusetts Results in Dozens of Criminals Off the Streets

 By Nick Givas  October 26, 2026 at 10:17am
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Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced last week that it carried out a major operation in southeastern Massachusetts, resulting in the arrest of various illegal aliens.

The three-day campaign was conducted in late September and saw 82 illegal immigrants detained, several of whom had been released from custody in nearby sanctuary jurisdictions that would not honor ICE detainers, according to a Homeland Security news release.

“Sanctuary policies only put American citizens at risk by allowing dangerous criminal illegal aliens to walk the street freely, without regard to the crimes they have committed,” the release read.

“Now, under President Trump and Secretary Mullin’s leadership, sanctuary cities are no longer a safe haven for the worst of the worst, such as child predators and sex offenders.”

Many of those who were arrested have criminal records, including charges for possession of child sexual abuse material, extortion by threat of injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, indecent assault, strangulation or suffocation, DUI, larceny, and battery on a child under the age of 14.

ICE’s official X account posted about the operation on Sunday and highlighted six criminals who had been apprehended.

Of the six highlighted, three of the targets came from Brazil, one from Ecuador, one from Honduras, and another from Haiti.

Acting ICE Boston Field Office Director Joseph Sher commented on the arrests, saying, “Time and time again, sanctuary politicians in Massachusetts have made the dumbfounding choice to prioritize dangerous criminal illegal aliens rather than their law-abiding American citizens.”

Do you support ICE operations targeting illegal immigrants in sanctuary cities?

“While these politicians continue to waste valuable time, energy and resources passing embarrassingly performative legislation such as the Protect Act, ERO Boston will continue to proudly protect Massachusetts communities from these dangerous criminals,” he added.

ICE Boston also expressed gratitude to the U.S. Coast Guard for assisting in the operation.

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“If you come to the U.S. illegally and break our laws, we will find you and arrest you, and you will never return,” the DHS release declared. “Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the United States.”

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Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




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