Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced last week that it carried out a major operation in southeastern Massachusetts, resulting in the arrest of various illegal aliens.

The three-day campaign was conducted in late September and saw 82 illegal immigrants detained, several of whom had been released from custody in nearby sanctuary jurisdictions that would not honor ICE detainers, according to a Homeland Security news release.

“Sanctuary policies only put American citizens at risk by allowing dangerous criminal illegal aliens to walk the street freely, without regard to the crimes they have committed,” the release read.

“Now, under President Trump and Secretary Mullin’s leadership, sanctuary cities are no longer a safe haven for the worst of the worst, such as child predators and sex offenders.”

Many of those who were arrested have criminal records, including charges for possession of child sexual abuse material, extortion by threat of injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, indecent assault, strangulation or suffocation, DUI, larceny, and battery on a child under the age of 14.

ICE’s official X account posted about the operation on Sunday and highlighted six criminals who had been apprehended.

82 ILLEGAL ALIENS ARRESTED IN SANCTUARY MASSACHUSETTS CHARGED WITH ASSAULT, BATTERY ON A CHILD AND CSAM AND MORE DURING 3-DAY OPERATION Arrested aliens’ criminal histories also include current charges and previous convictions for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, indecent assault, extortion by threat of injury, strangulation or suffocation, driving under the influence and larceny. Here are just a few: • Robson Martins Da Silva, a criminal illegal alien from Brazil who was convicted of two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Da Silva has also been arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon and assault on a family or household member. • Ronan Rodrigues Dos Santos, a criminal illegal alien from Brazil who was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, threat to commit a crime, and disturbing the peace. • Raphael De Oliveira Batista, a previously removed criminal illegal alien from Brazil who was arrested for assault and battery on a family or household member, threat to commit a crime, and strangulation or suffocation. • Cristopher Paul Auqui Cajas, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador who was convicted of assault and battery. He was also arrested for two counts of assault, disorderly conduct, leaving the scene of property damage, and indecent exposure. • Marlon Alexis Portillo-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras who was convicted of driving under the influence. • Ricardo Faustin, a criminal illegal alien from Haiti who was arrested for five counts of extortion by threat of injury, six counts of larceny over $1,200 by false pretense, larceny under $1,200, larceny by single scheme, and conspiracy. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 25, 2026

Of the six highlighted, three of the targets came from Brazil, one from Ecuador, one from Honduras, and another from Haiti.

Acting ICE Boston Field Office Director Joseph Sher commented on the arrests, saying, “Time and time again, sanctuary politicians in Massachusetts have made the dumbfounding choice to prioritize dangerous criminal illegal aliens rather than their law-abiding American citizens.”

Do you support ICE operations targeting illegal immigrants in sanctuary cities? Yes, it's necessary for public safety No, it violates rights Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's necessary for public safety 100% (17 votes) No, it violates rights 0% (0 votes)

“While these politicians continue to waste valuable time, energy and resources passing embarrassingly performative legislation such as the Protect Act, ERO Boston will continue to proudly protect Massachusetts communities from these dangerous criminals,” he added.

ICE Boston also expressed gratitude to the U.S. Coast Guard for assisting in the operation.

“If you come to the U.S. illegally and break our laws, we will find you and arrest you, and you will never return,” the DHS release declared. “Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the United States.”

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