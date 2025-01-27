ICE Racks Up Biggest Day of Arrests Since Trump Took Office

Immigration raids have topped 2,000 arrests since President Donald Trump took office, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The total includes 956 arrests on Sunday alone and about 1,300 arrests that border czar Tom Homan said were made through Thursday, according to NewsNation.

Homan was in Chicago on Sunday and said several “public safety threats” were arrested, including sex offenders, convicted murderers, and members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

Tren de Aragua gang members were also arrested during a raid in Denver in which 49 people were taken into custody.

#DEA and federal/local partners conducted an early morning operation at a makeshift nightclub in Adams County. Drugs/weapons/cash seized. Approx. 50 illegal aliens were taken into custody by @ERODenver – many are connected with the Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang from Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/hXck5bBU2G — DEARockyMountain (@DEAROCKYMTNDiv) January 26, 2025

Raids also took place in Austin, Texas.

“The raids are underway or have been done,” said Sally Sparks, a Drug Enforcement Administration representative based in Houston.

Would you like to see ICE increase the arrest pace even more? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (63 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

An ICE report showed that on average in the past federal fiscal year, 310.7 noncitizens were arrested daily, according to Axios.

President Trump is now conducting daybreak immigration raids in Los Angeles. LA is a sanctuary city full of countless illegals and many leftists who said they’d protect them. Border Czar Tom Homan has a message for these activists, “Don’t get in our way!” God bless Hero Homan! pic.twitter.com/YINKhHOAhd — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 26, 2025

In a Sunday interview, Homan said the raids send a message.

“There’s consequences [for] entering the country illegally,” he said, according to ABC

“If we don’t show there’s consequences, you’re never going to fix the border problem,” he said.

“It’s not OK to violate the laws of this country,” he said.

Homan said illegal immigrants deserve what they get.

“We have millions of people standing in line, taking the test, doing their background investigation, paying the fees that want to come in the right way,” he said.

“So if you’re in the country illegally, you got a problem,” he said.

Homan said that as raids in so-called sanctuary cities take place, “collateral arrests” are likely if the target of a raid is with other illegal immigrants.

“When we find him, he’s going to be with others … [and] if they’re in the country illegally, they’re coming, too,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.