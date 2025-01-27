Share
ICE Racks Up Biggest Day of Arrests Since Trump Took Office

 By Jack Davis  January 27, 2025 at 9:06am
Immigration raids have topped 2,000 arrests since President Donald Trump took office, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The total includes 956 arrests on Sunday alone and about 1,300 arrests that border czar Tom Homan said were made through Thursday, according to NewsNation.

Homan was in Chicago on Sunday and said several “public safety threats” were arrested, including sex offenders, convicted murderers, and members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

Tren de Aragua gang members were also arrested during a raid in Denver in which 49 people were taken into custody.

Raids also took place in Austin, Texas.

“The raids are underway or have been done,” said Sally Sparks, a Drug Enforcement Administration representative based in Houston.

Would you like to see ICE increase the arrest pace even more?

An ICE report showed that on average in the past federal fiscal year, 310.7 noncitizens were arrested daily, according to Axios.

In a Sunday interview, Homan said the raids send a message.

“There’s consequences [for] entering the country illegally,” he said, according to ABC

“If we don’t show there’s consequences, you’re never going to fix the border problem,” he said.

“It’s not OK to violate the laws of this country,” he said.

Homan said illegal immigrants deserve what they get.

“We have millions of people standing in line, taking the test, doing their background investigation, paying the fees that want to come in the right way,” he said.

“So if you’re in the country illegally, you got a problem,” he said.

Homan said that as raids in so-called sanctuary cities take place, “collateral arrests” are likely if the target of a raid is with other illegal immigrants.

“When we find him, he’s going to be with others … [and] if they’re in the country illegally, they’re coming, too,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
