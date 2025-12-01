ICE Responds to 'Disgraceful' New TV Commercial That Is a Direct Attack on ICE Agents

File this one away under “Color Revolution.”

In fact, put it in the same category as last month’s attempt by seditious Democrats to incite a military coup.

Monday morning on the social media platform X, Madison Sheahan, Deputy Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), responded to what she called a “disgraceful” new anti-ICE television commercial that targeted individual ICE agents.

“The brave fathers and mothers at @ICEgov are keeping our families, our neighborhoods, and our country safe. Child predators, murderers, gang members, rapists — these are the criminal illegal aliens ICE is removing from our country. This ad is disgraceful and anti-American,” Sheahan wrote.

Readers will have to see the ad to believe it.

It began with a little girl lying on the floor in her home, drawing or coloring. Meanwhile, the face and voice of Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security, appeared on a television screen.

“You will be caught, you will be removed, and you will never return,” Noem said, addressing those who are in the country illegally.

Moments later, the girl’s father, an ICE agent, returned home. Notably, he looked exhausted and traumatized.

“Daddy, how was your day?” the girl asked as she ran to him and hugged his leg.

Again, the agent looked distraught. Then, text appeared on screen:

“What will you say when she asks about your day?”

It got worse — much worse.

A series of violent images featuring crying children and grandmothers ensued. Amid those images, a male voiceover issued a warning to the agents.

“A mask can’t hide you from your neighbors, your children, and God,” the male voice said. “They’ll know. You can walk away before the shame follows you home.”

Former nuclear scientist Matt Van Swol, who posted the ad on X, called it “BEYOND evil.”

Van Swol first noted that the “Women’s March” organization paid for the ad.

“The Women’s March org NEVER ran a single ad after Iryna Zarutska was stabbed to death on the light rail by a repeat offender,” he wrote. “Nor did they run a single ad on Logan Federico who was murdered by a man with 39 previous charges. This ad is BEYOND evil. What happened to the feminists? What happened to actually caring about women? I don’t understand.”

As for the women who defend illegal immigrants, one X user had a good answer to the question, “What happened?”

“Women who have no children to protect have turned their mama bear energy into protecting the current thing,” the user wrote. “Right now the current thing is criminal aliens.”

That explanation certainly works for the kind of affluent liberal women who celebrate abortion. It does not, however, fully account for the diabolical anti-ICE commercial.

Last month, six elected Democrats posted a video urging intelligence professionals and military service members to disobey “illegal” orders. Of course, the Seditious Six never identified a specific order that qualified as “illegal.” They simply intended to plant seeds of disobedience.

Likewise, the anti-ICE commercial never characterized ICE agents’ behavior as “illegal.” How could it, when those agents merely enforce federal law? Instead, the commercial tried to fill individual agents with shame.

Make no mistake: Enemies of President Donald Trump and his administration have launched a coordinated effort to undermine the president’s legitimacy and prevent him from carrying out his constitutional duties.

Moreover, if they have to appeal directly to service members or ICE agents to achieve their vile objectives, they will do it. After all, when it comes to attacking Trump and destabilizing America, the president’s enemies know no boundaries.

