ICE Shooter's Father Had Unexpected Run-in with Police in Middle of Night, Hours Before Son Opened Fire

Stories like this may serve as cautionary tales regarding the effect of unhinged rhetoric on unhinged minds.

Alas, unhinged rhetoric now represents mainstream thought among modern Democrats and their establishment media allies.

According to Reuters, police stopped Jose Mosqueda for a traffic violation at 3:48 a.m. Monday in Weslaco, Texas, 18 miles east of McAllen, site of the U.S. Border Patrol station where, two hours later, Mosqueda’s son, 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda, opened fire, injuring a McAllen police officer and a Border Patrol employee.

Agents returned fire, killing the younger Mosqueda.

It probably did not need to happen.

Indeed, what the elder Mosqueda told police during the traffic stop should remind us that unhinged rhetoric from Democrats and the establishment media can have deadly consequences.

The elder Mosqueda “told an officer his son had a ‘mental deficiency,’ had not taken any medication and was carrying firearms in his vehicle,” Reuters reported.

In other words, a young man with a mental illness decided to target those who enforce immigration laws. Where might that troubled man have gotten such an idea?

Before addressing that question, of course, one must acknowledge that this story has a tragic human element. After all, one can only imagine the father’s panic, now turned to grief, as he drove around in the middle of the night searching for his well-armed and mentally-addled son.

As for the story’s political element, Democrats and their media allies should feel shame, but they won’t.

For context, Sunday marks the anniversary of the first time a deranged lunatic tried to kill now-President Donald Trump last summer. The second such attempt came two months later.

Since then, leftists have ratcheted up the violence, targeting the president’s allies as well as those who enforce the law.

For many years, Democrats and the media have slandered Trump and his supporters as fascists or Nazis.

Recently, the Trump-hating left has directed those same lies toward Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

For instance, last week on the social media platform Instagram, Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington likened ICE to a “terrorist force.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (@repjayapal)

Likewise, in a clip posted last month to the social media platform X, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts accused ICE of snatching people off the streets.

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren calls LA rioters who were attacking ICE agents “civilian protestors,” then continues to demonize ICE agents. ICE Agents are seeing a 500% increase in assaults. Democrats do not stand with our law enforcement officers. pic.twitter.com/gqHkFouJre — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2025

Even Reuters, in its own story about a mentally ill young man who fired at federal agents, contributed to the demonization.

The outlet described ICE’s enforcement of immigration laws as “supported by Trump’s hardline Republican base.”

Meanwhile, federal immigration agents have received “pushback from Americans concerned” about Trump’s policies and ICE’s tactics, Reuters said.

Do you see what they did? Reuters’ writers and editors did not need the word “hardline.” But they used it anyway. And why not? After all, it provided such a harsh contrast with those “concerned” Americans on the other side.

Imagine the subliminal effect of such repeated propaganda on weak and troubled minds.

In short, Jayapal, Warren, members of the establishment media, and other prominent Trump-hating leftists might not literally cheer for actual violence. But they sure do seem willing to risk it to give their bloodthirsty voters what they want.

