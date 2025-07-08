More ICE Shootings - Alleged Antifa Thugs Face 30 Attempted Murder Charges, Up to 10 Lifetime Sentences Over ICE Attack

Ten left-wing agitators have been charged with the attempted murder of a federal officer during an ambush on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Texas on the Friday.

The harrowing incident unfolded at 10:37 p.m Friday at the Prairieland Detention Facility in Alvarado, Texas, according to Nancy Larson, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

“At approximately 10:37 p.m., … 10 to 12 individuals dressed in black, military-style clothing began shooting fireworks and engaging in acts of vandalism at the facility,” she said at a news conference.

After spraying graffiti on several vehicles and vandalizing a building, ICE corrections officers called the Alvarado Police Department to report the criminal activity.

“When the Alvarado police officer arrived, one alleged defendant positioned in nearby woods shot the officer in the neck area,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Another alleged assailant across the street fired 20 to 30 rounds at unarmed [ICE] correctional officers who had stepped outside the facility.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Nancy Larson announces attempted murder charges against ten individuals involved in a coordinated attack on ICE officers in Alvarado, Texas: “It was a planned ambush with the intent to kill ICE corrections officers.” pic.twitter.com/8zu1M32BTx — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 8, 2025

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the suspected antifa thugs fired AR-style rifles at the ICE officers.

Should each person convicted serve life without a chance for parole? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (132 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

She underscored that this ambush was not a “peaceful protest,” despite what some Democrats may claim.

“It was a planned ambush with the intent to kill ICE corrections officers,” Larson said. “This was not a so-called ‘peaceful protest.'”

Larson’s office has charged 10 individuals with three counts of attempted murder.

“Each of the 10 are also charged with three counts of discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence,” she noted.

If convicted, these 10 leftists each face a mandatory jail term of 10 years and up to life in prison:

Cameron Arnold;

Savannah Batten;

Nathan Baumann;

Zachary Evetts;

Joy Gibson;

Bradford Morris;

Maricela Rueda;

Seth Sikes;

Elizabeth Soto;

Ines Soto.

Among the suspects is a man named Bradford Morris, who goes by “Megan,” according to ABC News.

After fleeing the scene of the ICE ambush, he was later arrested “with a magazine clip and Kevlar vests.”

This latest attack spotlights the left’s escalating violence against Americans who are merely doing their jobs, which is to enforce longstanding federal immigration laws.

Instead of urging their Democratic representatives to change the laws, deranged left-wing thugs are resorting to attempted murder and terrorism.

Earlier this year, Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver of New Jersey was criminally charged for assaulting ICE officers while trying to storm an ICE detention facility.

In April, a North Texas man was criminally charged for threatening to shoot and kill ICE agents.

Ice agents being pummeled by bricks and rocks 🪨 and the propagandist FAKE NEWS and the CORRUPT CRIMINAL LEFT are calling it a peaceful protest 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/JumLxtMcO8 — Hatton, America is back (@jnottah) June 9, 2025

These domestic terrorists must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law to send the message that left-wing violence will not go unpunished. Otherwise, it will embolden and incentivize more violence and criminality.

Imagine the left-wing outrage if a group of Trump supporters stormed a Planned Parenthood facility and started randomly shooting at employees. We’d never hear the end of it.

It is long past time for the left to be held accountable for their escalating savagery, which is endangering public safety and compromising national security.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.