ICE Steps In After Trump Assassination Threat, 9-Time Illegal Immigrant Caught

An illegal immigrant has been detained after another threat was made against President Donald Trump.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the arrest in a statement, saying U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had arrested Ramon Morales Reyes.

“Thanks to our ICE officers, this illegal alien who threatened to assassinate President Trump is behind bars,” she said.

On May 21, ICE office received a threatening letter they said came from Reyes.

“We are tired of this president messing with us Mexicans — we have done more for this country than you white people — you have been deporting my family and I think it is time Donald J. Trump get what he has coming to him,” the letter said, according to Noem’s statement.

“I will self deport myself back to Mexico but not before I use my 30 yard 6 to shoot your precious president in is head — I will see him at one of his big ralleys,” the letter said.

The statement said Reyes entered the U.S. illegally at least nine times between 1998 and 2005.

Reyes has a criminal record that includes arrests for felony hit and run, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier.

ICE is currently keeping Reyes locked up in the Dodge County Jail in Juneau, Wisconsin, pending deportation.

Noem said the arrest should be a warning to anyone threatening Trump and cited former FBI Director James Comey, who recently posted what was widely seen as a threat to Trump on social media before denying any ill intentions when the post caused a firestorm of outrage.

“This threat comes not even a year after President Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, and less than two weeks after former FBI Director Comey called for the President’s assassination,” Noem said in her statement.

“All politicians and members of the media should take notice of these repeated attempts on President Trump’s life and tone down their rhetoric. I will continue to take all measures necessary to ensure the protection of President Trump,” she said.

Comey’s post of seashells that read “86 47” still rankles Trump administration officials, FBI Direcot Kash Patel indicated in a recent interview, according to The Hill.

“You know, the FBI is bigger than any leader it’s ever had or ever will have,” Patel said. “And James Comey is a private citizen, and he can walk around the beach and talk about seashells and Crayola crayons for all I care about and talk about how we’re the conspiracy theorists.”

“But I’ll just remind the American people of one thing. When that man was the leader of the FBI, he perpetrated the largest criminal conspiracy, packaged political information from overseas, took it to a federal FISA court and illegally surveilled a political opponent,” he said.

Noem’s announcement of Reyes’s arrest comes not long after federal authorities arrested Joseph Neumeyer of Colorado, who was deported from Israel after an incident with explosive materials near the American embassy in Israel, according to a news release posted on the Department of Justice website.

“This defendant is charged with planning a devastating attack targeting our embassy in Israel, threatening death to Americans, and President Trump’s life,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in the release.

Neumeyer was accused of threatening Trump’s life in social media posts but was not living in the U.S. at the time the threats were posted.

