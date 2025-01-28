Share
ICE Sweeps Into NYC and Immediately Scores a Big Win - Infamous Suspect Taken Into Custody

 By Jack Davis  January 28, 2025
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem made it clear what her first visit to New York City in her new role was all about.

“Dirtbags like this will continue to be removed from our streets,” she wrote in a post on X. The post included video of one arrest of an illegal immigrant that was part of the first immigration raids in New York City during President Donald Trump’s promised immigration crackdown.

“Criminal alien with kidnapping, assault & burglary charges is now in custody — thanks to @ICE,” wrote Noem, who rode along with agents.


The raids netted a big fish — Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, 25, who was reported to have been a leader of the Tren de Aragua gang members who took over an apartment building in Aurora, Colorado, in the late summer of 2024, according to the New York Post.


Zambrano-Pacheco was filmed in a video of armed gang members in an Aurora apartment building. He is wanted in Colorado on kidnapping, burglary and menacing charges.

Homeland Security Investigations officers took Zambrano-Pacheco  into custody after entering an apartment building across from a Bronx elementary school.

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office indicated it worked with federal agencies on the raids.

“Beforehand, I directed the NYPD to coordinate with DHS’ Homeland Security Investigations and other federal law enforcement agencies — as allowed by law — to conduct a targeted operation to arrest an individual connected with multiple violent crimes, both here in New York and in Aurora, Colorado, including burglary, kidnapping, extortion, firearms possession, menacing with a firearm, crime of violence, and other charges,” Adams said in a statement, according to WPIX.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement made 1,179 arrests and lodged 853 detainers Monday, according to the New York Post.

On Sunday, it arrested 956 people and issued 554 detainers. Detainers are issued when illegal immigrants are arrested, so that immigration officials can deport illegal immigrants charged with crimes.

Sunday’s arrests included about 40 people gathered at a Tren De Aragua party in Denver, according to CBS.

In a Sunday interview, border czar Tom Homan said the raids send a message.

“There’s consequences [for] entering the country illegally,” he said, according to ABC. “If we don’t show there’s consequences, you’re never going to fix the border problem.”

“It’s not OK to violate the laws of this country.”


