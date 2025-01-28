ICE Sweeps Into NYC and Immediately Scores a Big Win - Infamous Suspect Taken Into Custody

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem made it clear what her first visit to New York City in her new role was all about.

“Dirtbags like this will continue to be removed from our streets,” she wrote in a post on X. The post included video of one arrest of an illegal immigrant that was part of the first immigration raids in New York City during President Donald Trump’s promised immigration crackdown.

“Criminal alien with kidnapping, assault & burglary charges is now in custody — thanks to @ICE,” wrote Noem, who rode along with agents.

Just now. Enforcement operation in NYC. Criminal alien with kidnapping, assault & burglary charges is now in custody – thanks to @ICE. Dirtbags like this will continue to be removed from our streets. pic.twitter.com/fRpJBdmqSl — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 28, 2025



The raids netted a big fish — Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, 25, who was reported to have been a leader of the Tren de Aragua gang members who took over an apartment building in Aurora, Colorado, in the late summer of 2024, according to the New York Post.

Vicious Tren de Aragua ‘ring leader’ busted in NYC immigration raids on kidnapping warrant from Aurora, Colorado https://t.co/XCa4mmJMXN pic.twitter.com/7tGQUbqCRt — New York Post (@nypost) January 28, 2025



Zambrano-Pacheco was filmed in a video of armed gang members in an Aurora apartment building. He is wanted in Colorado on kidnapping, burglary and menacing charges.

Homeland Security Investigations officers took Zambrano-Pacheco into custody after entering an apartment building across from a Bronx elementary school.

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office indicated it worked with federal agencies on the raids.

#HappeningNow ATF NY, along with our partners @DEANEWYORKDiv @HSINewYork @ERONewYork as well as other federal law enforcement partners are assisting DHS with their immigration enforcement efforts. @dhsgov @thejusticedept pic.twitter.com/3gdVDAObrL — ATF New York (@ATFNewYork) January 28, 2025

“Beforehand, I directed the NYPD to coordinate with DHS’ Homeland Security Investigations and other federal law enforcement agencies — as allowed by law — to conduct a targeted operation to arrest an individual connected with multiple violent crimes, both here in New York and in Aurora, Colorado, including burglary, kidnapping, extortion, firearms possession, menacing with a firearm, crime of violence, and other charges,” Adams said in a statement, according to WPIX.

Heavily armed federal agents are right now sweeping New York City, conducting deportation raids under Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. DHS Secretary Noem: “We are getting the dirtbags off these streets.” THIS IS WHAT I VOTED FOR. pic.twitter.com/7vN4cjtTKN — Rob (@_ROB_29) January 28, 2025

Immigration and Customs Enforcement made 1,179 arrests and lodged 853 detainers Monday, according to the New York Post.

On Sunday, it arrested 956 people and issued 554 detainers. Detainers are issued when illegal immigrants are arrested, so that immigration officials can deport illegal immigrants charged with crimes.

Sunday’s arrests included about 40 people gathered at a Tren De Aragua party in Denver, according to CBS.

In a Sunday interview, border czar Tom Homan said the raids send a message.

“There’s consequences [for] entering the country illegally,” he said, according to ABC. “If we don’t show there’s consequences, you’re never going to fix the border problem.”

“It’s not OK to violate the laws of this country.”

