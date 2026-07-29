Share
Commentary
Ronald Reagan International Airport on Oct. 6, 2025.
Commentary
Ronald Reagan International Airport on Oct. 6, 2025. (Greggory DiSalvo / Getty Images)

ICE Teams Up with TSA to Implement New Deportation Tactic

 By Samuel Short  July 29, 2026 at 4:50pm
Share

For as many criticisms as the average American may have about the Transportation Security Administration — sometimes lampooned as “Thousands Standing Around” — the TSA is now working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to apprehend anyone slated for deportation found in an airport.

ABC News reported Tuesday that arrests have taken place in nine states, totaling 27 instances across an unspecified time period.

The outlet indicated that arrestees are people who are residing in the United States on expired visas. The Department of Homeland Security gave a statement on those efforts.

“DHS reversed the horrendous Biden-era policy that allowed aliens in our country illegally to jet around our country,” a representative said.

“Under President Trump, DHS will no longer tolerate this. This administration is working diligently to ensure that aliens in our country illegally can no longer fly unless it is out of our country to self-deport.”

Buffalo-based immigration attorney Rosanna Berardi noted to CBS News how this process was different. For supporters of President Donald Trump’s agenda to combat illegal immigration, it’s a more efficient means of getting the job done.

“ICE is working with TSA and targeting people at check-in counters and gates, sidestepping the warrants and surveillance operations used in the past. There is no investigation or no home visit involved. It’s simply a name match at a checkpoint, and that’s what makes this approach so efficient for ICE and so unsettling for travelers.”

Do you want ICE to maximize deportations?

Legacy media outlets like The New York Times have tried contorting these efforts into a sob story, highlighting instances like ICE’s detaining of a Ugandan woman in a wheelchair with sickle cell anemia and an Ecuadorian au pair.

The New York Times reported collaboration between TSA and ICE began in May 2025, citing a Freedom of Information Act request by a government watchdog group, American Oversight, which revealed information sharing between the agencies.

Charles Kuck, an Atlanta-based attorney representing an Indian man working as an engineer who was detained, claimed, “In 38 years practicing immigration law, I had never seen this.”

“And I know it’s happening to lots of people.”

Whatever avenues are available, ICE must pursue them.

Related:
Watch: Spanish Woman's 'Suicidal Empathy' on Full Display as Africans Invade City

The left would desperately like you to believe the people being detained are good, honest, and educated individuals looking for a better life.

The Department of Homeland Security account on social media platform X regularly dispels that assertion. On Tuesday, the account made a post about a Guatemalan national who was arrested after being wanted for rape and indecent exposure.

The account also posted a thread announcing the arrests of numerous individuals wanted for sex crimes.

The men in question included a Mexican national convicted for sex acts with a 14-year-old and a Laotian convicted for first-degree rape and three counts of first degree sodomy.

The left will keep up their narrative anyway.

They are detached from reality.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Watch: African Who Invaded Spanish City Has Chilling Warning to the Rest of Europe
Watch: Spanish Woman's 'Suicidal Empathy' on Full Display as Africans Invade City
Sophie Cunningham Delivers Great News to Teenage Fans Who Were Berated for Standing for Truth
Judge Gives Absurdly Light Sentence to Attacker of Prominent Jewish Building in NYC
Watch: Comedian Dave Chappelle Captured Fauci's Cowardly Non-Stop Use of the 5th Amendment 22 Years Ago
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,

Conversation