Bad Bunny performs onstage during Night One of Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on July 11. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

ICE Will Patrol Super Bowl Halftime Show Featuring Woke Puerto Rican Singer to Arrest Illegals

 By Jack Davis  October 3, 2025 at 11:26am
A Puerto Rican singer — who has said he prefers to avoid performing in America, so that his fans will not be arrested for being in the country illegally — may have some extra guests on hand when he performs at the Super Bowl: agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Last month, the NFL announced that rapper Bad Bunny (real name: Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio) would perform at this year’s Super Bowl. That came after he previously said he would not make a U.S. stop on his world tour for fear his fans might get caught in ICE raids.

Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski was asked by conservative media host Benny Johnson if this might mean ICE agents get to have a primetime role in the Super Bowl halftime show.

“There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally,” Lewandowski said, according to a video posted to X.

“Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you. We will apprehend you. We will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you. So know that is a very real situation under this administration, which is completely contrary to how it used to be,” the White House adviser said.

Lewandowski said that having Bad Bunny perform was on par for the NFL, which he said “has been so woke for so many years.”

“I used to love watching NFL games. I used to love watching baseball games. And when sports got into wokeness, I stopped doing it,” Lewandowski said.

“Now, I still participate in the fantasy football league with some of the guys that I’ve known for 25 years and want my players to win. But it’s so shameful that they’ve decided to pick somebody who just seems to hate America so much to represent them at the halftime.

Is ICE employing the right strategy?

“We should be trying to be inclusive, and not exclusive. There are plenty of great bands and entertainment people out there who could be playing at that show that would be bringing people together and not separating them,” he said.

“Look, if there are illegal aliens — I don’t care if it’s a concert for Johnny Smith or Bad Bunny or anybody else, we’re going to do enforcement everywhere,” Lewandowski said.

“We are going to make Americans safe. That is a directive from the president,” he said.

Lewandowski said illegal immigrants have a choice, and warned them to make the right one.

“If you’re in this country illegally, do yourself a favor, go home. We’ll buy you the plane ticket. Get out of the country, and you’ll have a chance to come back legally. If you’re here illegally, I don’t care if you’ve been here two minutes or two days or 20 years, we will find you. We will deport you.”

In a Sept. 10 interview with i-D magazine, Bad Bunny said his current tour would boycott the United States because he was terrified that “ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

In June, Bad Bunny trashed ICE agents as “sons of b****es” who can’t seem to leave “the people alone.”

When asked about the potential of ICE at the Super Bowl, a representative of the Department of Homeland Security said, “There is no safe haven for violent criminal illegal aliens in the United States,” according to Fox News.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation