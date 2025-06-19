Share
Commentary

ICE Worksite Raid Nabs 84 Illegal Immigrants - Is the Punishment Enough to Discourage Employers from Hiring Them?

 By Samantha Chang  June 19, 2025 at 5:43am
Share

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials arrested 84 illegal aliens during a worksite raid at a Louisiana racetrack this week, as the Trump administration considers ramping up penalties for businesses that employ these migrants.

The ICE raid, which occurred on Tuesday, was a joint operation involving the FBI, U.S. Border Patrol, the Louisiana State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, ICE said in a statement.

During a worksite enforcement operation at the Delta Downs Racetrack in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, at least two criminal aliens were identified among the group of 84 illegal immigrants.

The raid targeted local businesses that own and race thoroughbred horses at the racetrack and the workers who take care of the horses.

Among them was a 40-year-old migrant from Mexico who was previously arrested for sexual battery, criminal conspiracy, video voyeurism, and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, ICE said.

ICE also arrested Enrique Gonzalez Moreno, a 36-year-old migrant from Mexico who illegally entered the United States four times.

“While in the U.S. illegally, Gonzalez has been convicted twice for driving under the influence, and once for cocaine possession and illegal reentry,” ICE said.

Should employers face harsher consequences for hiring illegal aliens?

An investigation into the criminal backgrounds of the other detainees is ongoing.

These illegal employment networks jeopardize American jobs and stoke a seedy cottage industry for exploitation.

Eric DeLaune, the special agent in charge of ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans, said the raids are necessary to eradicate human-trafficking cabals that exploit the migrants and endanger local communities.

“Oftentimes, when we’re conducting these worksite enforcement operations, we uncover other forms of criminal conduct such as document and benefit fraud, money laundering and human trafficking,” DeLaune said.

“As a result, we’re able to bolster public safety in the local community by eliminating that criminal activity and removing any dangerous criminal aliens, transnational gang members or other egregious immigration offenders who illegally entered the country and are working at the business without authorization,” he underscored.

Related:
Democratic Congressman Lambasted for Proposing the Most Disastrous Illegal Immigration 'Solution' Imaginable

The latest Louisiana arrests come after a turbulent two weeks of violent, anti-ICE riots that have rocked the nation.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that may offend some readers. 

While arresting illegal aliens is a step in the right direction, businesses will likely continue to employ illegals because there’s no real deterrent for them to forgo the cheap labor.

The Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986 requires employers to verify the identity and work eligibility of all their workers, but ICE has rarely enforced this law.

“Few employers have ever been prosecuted under these provisions,” according to a 2019 analysis. “Not only are few employers prosecuted, fewer who are convicted receive sentences that amount to more than token punishment.”

In most cases, the penalties are nominal fines. Civil penalties range from $281 to $2,789 per violation.

What businesses that employ illegal aliens don’t realize is that while they may save some money in the short term, the long-term financial drain of unfettered illegal immigration is astronomical.

And it affects all Americans, because billions of tax dollars are diverted every year to house, feed, and insure migrants.

The U.S. government cannot afford to use its overextended resources to transport, house, and feed illegal aliens when countless Americans are homeless and millions are struggling to feed their families.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and lawyer in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




ICE Worksite Raid Nabs 84 Illegal Immigrants - Is the Punishment Enough to Discourage Employers from Hiring Them?
Gross Photo: Dem Lawmaker Caught Calling for Trump's Execution Same Day as MN Political Assassination
Zelenskyy Expected 20,000 Missiles from America, But Trump Had Very Different Plans - Guess Which One Got His Way
Democratic Rep Gets Audible Backlash as She Tries to Play the Victim While Questioning Scott Bessent
Lefties Get Paranoid After Kash Patel Makes FBI's LA Mission Clear, Then Bongino Chimes In and Chills Them to Their Core
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation