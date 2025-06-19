Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials arrested 84 illegal aliens during a worksite raid at a Louisiana racetrack this week, as the Trump administration considers ramping up penalties for businesses that employ these migrants.

The ICE raid, which occurred on Tuesday, was a joint operation involving the FBI, U.S. Border Patrol, the Louisiana State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, ICE said in a statement.

During a worksite enforcement operation at the Delta Downs Racetrack in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, at least two criminal aliens were identified among the group of 84 illegal immigrants.

The raid targeted local businesses that own and race thoroughbred horses at the racetrack and the workers who take care of the horses.

Among them was a 40-year-old migrant from Mexico who was previously arrested for sexual battery, criminal conspiracy, video voyeurism, and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, ICE said.

Worksite enforcement helps to prevent labor exploitation and unfair competition, while enhancing public safety, national security, and border security by identifying unvetted aliens who illegally entered the U.S. and continue to violate our laws by working without authorization. pic.twitter.com/NlVPqWWQqg — HSI New Orleans (@HSINewOrleans) June 18, 2025

ICE also arrested Enrique Gonzalez Moreno, a 36-year-old migrant from Mexico who illegally entered the United States four times.

“While in the U.S. illegally, Gonzalez has been convicted twice for driving under the influence, and once for cocaine possession and illegal reentry,” ICE said.

Should employers face harsher consequences for hiring illegal aliens? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (120 Votes) No: 2% (2 Votes)

An investigation into the criminal backgrounds of the other detainees is ongoing.

These illegal employment networks jeopardize American jobs and stoke a seedy cottage industry for exploitation.

Eric DeLaune, the special agent in charge of ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans, said the raids are necessary to eradicate human-trafficking cabals that exploit the migrants and endanger local communities.

“Oftentimes, when we’re conducting these worksite enforcement operations, we uncover other forms of criminal conduct such as document and benefit fraud, money laundering and human trafficking,” DeLaune said.

“As a result, we’re able to bolster public safety in the local community by eliminating that criminal activity and removing any dangerous criminal aliens, transnational gang members or other egregious immigration offenders who illegally entered the country and are working at the business without authorization,” he underscored.

The latest Louisiana arrests come after a turbulent two weeks of violent, anti-ICE riots that have rocked the nation.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that may offend some readers.

🚨BREAKING: Anti-ICE rioters just SET A CAR ON FIRE as they DEMOLISH another car. Is this the totally peaceful group I read about in the FAKE NEWS? BRING IN THE MILITARY!

pic.twitter.com/78zcL8RExn — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) June 9, 2025

Portland — Federal agents and officers shut down a violent Antifa occupation at the ICE building on June 18. Antifa, meanwhile, have been trying to fundraise for gas masks and riot gear so they can better attack the officers. pic.twitter.com/LvdXU7J4sf — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2025

While arresting illegal aliens is a step in the right direction, businesses will likely continue to employ illegals because there’s no real deterrent for them to forgo the cheap labor.

The Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986 requires employers to verify the identity and work eligibility of all their workers, but ICE has rarely enforced this law.

“Few employers have ever been prosecuted under these provisions,” according to a 2019 analysis. “Not only are few employers prosecuted, fewer who are convicted receive sentences that amount to more than token punishment.”

In most cases, the penalties are nominal fines. Civil penalties range from $281 to $2,789 per violation.

What businesses that employ illegal aliens don’t realize is that while they may save some money in the short term, the long-term financial drain of unfettered illegal immigration is astronomical.

And it affects all Americans, because billions of tax dollars are diverted every year to house, feed, and insure migrants.

FOX: U.S. taxpayers are on the hook for as much as $451 BILLION PER YEAR in housing and care for illegal immigrants pic.twitter.com/ZiKKaiQz6O — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 28, 2023

The U.S. government cannot afford to use its overextended resources to transport, house, and feed illegal aliens when countless Americans are homeless and millions are struggling to feed their families.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.