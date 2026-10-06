Share
News
A photo of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in downtown Tarpon Springs, Florida.
A photo of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in downtown Tarpon Springs, Florida. (benedek / Getty Images)

Icon Missing from Florida Church for 100 Years Turns Up on a Back Wall in Another Country

 By Michael Austin  October 6, 2026 at 9:18am
Share

An Orthodox icon missing from a Florida church for over a century made an unexpected appearance at a church in Greece.

Mayor John Koulianos of Tarpon Springs, Florida, was on vacation in Greece when he encountered the lost icon of St. Nicholas on the island of Aegina, according to a report from WTVT.

Immigrants from the island had given the painting to Florida’s St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in 1910. After a fire in 1923, the painting was sent back to Aegina for restoration.

But the icon, which was created in the days of the Byzantine Empire, never made it back across the Atlantic.

However, during his vacation, Koulianos met with the mayor of Aegina, and the official called a local priest who remembered where the icon had been left.

The icon was found on the back wall of Panagitsa Church.

What should happen to the St. Nicholas icon found in Greece?

“On our vacation to Europe in July, I made a special trip to Aegina to arrange for the completion of the twinning ceremony as well as attempting to locate the icon for its return to Tarpon Springs,” Koulianos wrote on Facebook, per a report from The Christian Post.

“I believe I may have been successful in achieving both goals.”

Koulianos told WTVT that the icon is “about the size of maybe like a movie poster, it’s about this big, a little bit too big to put in a suitcase.”

“I was thinking about that, and maybe I could just grab it, and that wasn’t going to happen,” he added.

Related:
Trump Calls Out Fox News Anchor by Name as He Continues War Against Network

The Christian Post reported that it’s unclear whether Greek Orthodox Church officials will authorize the return of the icon to Tarpon Springs.

But Koulianos certainly wants the St. Nicholas icon back in Florida.

“We are also working on completing a reunion over 100 years in the making. Bringing a special icon of St. Nicholas back to our St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Tarpon Springs,” Koulianos continued.

“With the blessing of our Metropolitan Sebastian, along with the assistance of our parish priest, Father Aristides, we are hopeful to make this a reality.”

Beyond returning the icon, Koulianos is working with his Greek counterpart to create a sister city relationship between Tarpon Springs and Aegina.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




Judge Slams Mamdani's 'Arbitrary' and 'Capricious' Tax, Hands New Yorkers Major Legal Victory
Icon Missing from Florida Church for 100 Years Turns Up on a Back Wall in Another Country
New Disease Spreads in Florida, Emergencies Declared in Three Counties
Celebrity Chef Responds to the Left's Racist 'Uncle Tom' Backlash to Him Cooking with RFK JR: 'I Don't Give a...'
Illegal Families Given $100k: Report Reveals 'Shadow Welfare System' This State Uses to Fund Illegals
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation