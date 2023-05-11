Share
Commentary
Chip Bergh, president and CEO of Levi Strauss & Co., speaks in Beverly Hills, California, on May 2.
Commentary
Chip Bergh, president and CEO of Levi Strauss & Co., speaks in Beverly Hills, California, on May 2. (Patrick T. Fallon - AFP / Getty Images)

Iconic American Clothing Company Wants to Follow Bud Light, Build Out 'Gender-Fluid' Line

 By Warner Todd Huston  May 11, 2023 at 2:47pm
Share

While Americans are focusing on Bud Light and its uber-woke transgender marketing stunt, it should be remembered that nearly every major U.S. brand promulgates the LGBT agenda.

To highlight that fact, the CEO of Levi’s recently affirmed that his company is proud to push radical gender politics and is even expanding its “gender-fluid” line of clothing despite the backlash against Bud Light.

Levi Strauss & Co. CEO Chip Bergh spoke at an Axios event in San Francisco on Wednesday where he was asked about the boycott against Bud for teaming with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

“How do you market products in a world where … people are more aware of their gender identities?” the host asked him.

In response, Bergh insisted that there is “definitely consumer appetite” for products aimed at transgender people.

Trending:
Trump Breaks Silence on Bud Light Controversy with 3 Words That Americans Have Made Anheuser-Busch Understand

Indeed, the CEO said some male customers buy women’s clothing and some female customers buy men’s clothing. “We’ve got the research and the data to show it. That’s great,” he said.

He went on to note that his company is now offering more products that fall in line with the woke agenda.

“We are kind of building out slowly, starting with a very small collection — a gender-neutral or gender-fluid line — and there’s definitely consumer appetite for that,” he said.

“And we’re there for that,” Bergh concluded.

Should conservatives boycott Levi's?

Indeed, they are. Levi’s has been pushing this agenda for years.

According to the Daily Mail, the company introduced its first gender-neutral clothing line in 2017.

Then, in 2020, the company explained that its clothes have “become less about gender pronouns, and more about unisex styles that work equally for all — non-binary, female, and male bodies.”

“We’ve always believed in the power of self-expression. It’s part of our DNA. We want you to wear what feels right and speaks to your true self,” Levi’s said in a blog post, according to the Mail.

But, as the Axios host pointed out on Wednesday, the transgender “community” is tiny. Only 1 percent of adults identify as “nonbinary” or transgender.

Related:
Elon Musk Announces He Will No Longer Be CEO of Twitter

So it is clear that Levi’s is not working to enlarge its business but is instead catering to a minuscule number of potential customers to further its political goals.

And Levi’s certainly has political goals.

The company has come out in support of numerous left-wing causes, including climate change and gun control. In 2021, Bergh called Georgia’s election integrity law “racist” and “a significant step backward.”

Levi’s is so dedicated to the far-left that it even forced out a president who wasn’t on board with the draconian COVID restrictions.

So this iconic company is no better than Bud Light when it comes to fealty to the extreme left, and it is using the money it makes from its customers to push a radical, anti-American agenda on all of us.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Iconic American Clothing Company Wants to Follow Bud Light, Build Out 'Gender-Fluid' Line
Dianne Feinstein Heard Uttering 4-Word Question as Aide Helped Her Into Wheelchair - Is This Worse Than Biden?
Former Trump-Hating Actress Goes Viral After Sharing She Walked Away from Being an 'Atheist Democrat'
Mom Sues School After Discovering Disturbing Secret About After-School Club That Recruited Her Daughter
Elon Musk Torches Kamala Harris After Biden Admin Reveals VP's Ridiculous New 'Czar' Role
See more...

Conversation