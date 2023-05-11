Iconic American Clothing Company Wants to Follow Bud Light, Build Out 'Gender-Fluid' Line

While Americans are focusing on Bud Light and its uber-woke transgender marketing stunt, it should be remembered that nearly every major U.S. brand promulgates the LGBT agenda.

To highlight that fact, the CEO of Levi’s recently affirmed that his company is proud to push radical gender politics and is even expanding its “gender-fluid” line of clothing despite the backlash against Bud Light.

Levi Strauss & Co. CEO Chip Bergh spoke at an Axios event in San Francisco on Wednesday where he was asked about the boycott against Bud for teaming with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

“How do you market products in a world where … people are more aware of their gender identities?” the host asked him.

In response, Bergh insisted that there is “definitely consumer appetite” for products aimed at transgender people.

Indeed, the CEO said some male customers buy women’s clothing and some female customers buy men’s clothing. “We’ve got the research and the data to show it. That’s great,” he said.

He went on to note that his company is now offering more products that fall in line with the woke agenda.

“We are kind of building out slowly, starting with a very small collection — a gender-neutral or gender-fluid line — and there’s definitely consumer appetite for that,” he said.

“And we’re there for that,” Bergh concluded.

Indeed, they are. Levi’s has been pushing this agenda for years.

According to the Daily Mail, the company introduced its first gender-neutral clothing line in 2017.

Then, in 2020, the company explained that its clothes have “become less about gender pronouns, and more about unisex styles that work equally for all — non-binary, female, and male bodies.”

“We’ve always believed in the power of self-expression. It’s part of our DNA. We want you to wear what feels right and speaks to your true self,” Levi’s said in a blog post, according to the Mail.

But, as the Axios host pointed out on Wednesday, the transgender “community” is tiny. Only 1 percent of adults identify as “nonbinary” or transgender.

So it is clear that Levi’s is not working to enlarge its business but is instead catering to a minuscule number of potential customers to further its political goals.

And Levi’s certainly has political goals.

The company has come out in support of numerous left-wing causes, including climate change and gun control. In 2021, Bergh called Georgia’s election integrity law “racist” and “a significant step backward.”

Levi’s is so dedicated to the far-left that it even forced out a president who wasn’t on board with the draconian COVID restrictions.

So this iconic company is no better than Bud Light when it comes to fealty to the extreme left, and it is using the money it makes from its customers to push a radical, anti-American agenda on all of us.

