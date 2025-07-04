Iconic American Eatery Announces It's Dropping the Price of Its Eggs

My fellow Americans, our long, national nightmare is over. The Waffle House egg surcharge is off the menu.

In the latest datum to show that President Donald Trump’s administration has scattered, covered, smothered, and chunked inflation for the time being, the 50-cent surcharge for eggs ended this week.

“Egg-cellent news…as of June 2, the egg surcharge is officially off the menu. Thanks for understanding,” the company wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Egg-cellent news…as of June 2, the egg surcharge is officially off the menu. Thanks for understanding! pic.twitter.com/xXE6giZhRe — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) July 1, 2025

One guesses there’s a slight error there in terms of mixing up the months, since June 2 is almost a month in our rear-view mirror at this point. Either way, it’s pretty fantastic news.

According to Fox Business, the surcharge was introduced in February, in part due to a shortage in chicken eggs brought about by a spate of highly pathogenic avian influenza cases.

At the time, the restaurant said that “consumers and restaurants are being forced to make difficult decisions.”

“Rather than increasing prices across the menu, this is a temporary targeted surcharge tied to the unprecedented rise in egg prices,” the outlet, with almost 2,000 locations, said in February.

The company added it was hoping “these price fluctuations will be short-lived.” July is short-lived enough, I’d say.

The move comes days after Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins updated the country on the progress of the department’s five-pronged strategy to reduce egg prices under Trump.

“After reaching a record high due to the Biden Administration’s lack of action, wholesale egg prices have now dropped 64%, with retail prices falling 27% from their peak earlier this year,” the June 26 media release said. “We must remain diligent, and egg farmers and producers can continue to utilize USDA resources to conduct biosecurity assessments before the fall.”

“When President Trump entered office, the cost of eggs was at a record high, seriously denting consumers’ wallets after years of awful inflation,” Rollins said in the release.

“On my first day as secretary, we got to work to implement a five-pronged strategy to improve biosecurity on the farm and lower egg prices on grocery store shelves. The plan has worked, and families are seeing relief with egg prices driving food deflation in the April Consumer Price Index.”

The result has been a 27 percent reduction in prices across the board. So the egg surcharge is gone, much to the delight of customers:

Promises made, promises kept. Thank you, President Trump. — Jason Turner (@the1101) July 1, 2025

But there are some things that won’t be changing:

respectfully no — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) July 1, 2025

Well, they do call it Waffle House for a reason. Of course, this doesn’t explain the fact that people will go there simply for the legendary hash browns. Some mysteries are beyond human comprehension.

Whatever the case, breakfast food-loving Americans have one thing to say to Trump in regards to the Waffle House menu this July 4: Thank you for your attention to this matter!

