SECTIONS
News Sports
P Share Print

Iconic California Resort Changing Name Due to 'Offensive' Word

×
By Kayla Kunkel
Published August 29, 2020 at 7:56am
P Share Print

A popular ski resort near Lake Tahoe, California, is changing its name as pressure from the Black Lives Matter movement to address “systemic racism” in America continues to grow.

Squaw Valley Ski Resort, which hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics, announced the change on its website on Tuesday, citing the “racist and sexist” implications of the word “squaw.”

According to Fox Business, the word is derived from the Algonquin tribe’s language and may have originally meant “woman,” but eventually gained a more derogatory connotation over the years.

The area near Lake Tahoe, known as Squaw Valley, is believed to have gotten its name from early settlers in the 1850s who first saw women working in a meadow.

Even though the name “Squaw Valley” has historical and regional ties, the ski resort did not want the term associated with its business any longer.

TRENDING: Skateboarder in Biden's Backyard Hits Nominee's 'You Ain't Black' Comment, Explains Why He's on the Trump Train

Local tribes have reportedly asked the resort to change its name multiple times, but the recent wave of businesses changing their marketing in the name of racial reconciliation influenced the northern California resort to consult with local Native American groups and make the change now.

“With the momentum of recognition and accountability we are seeing around the country, we have reached the conclusion that now is the right time to acknowledge a change needs to happen,” President and COO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Ron Cohen said in a news release.

“While we love our local history and the memories we all associate with this place as it has been named for so long, we are confronted with the overwhelming evidence that the term ‘squaw’ is offensive. We have to accept that as much as we cherish the memories we associate with our resort name, that love does not justify continuing to use a term that is widely accepted to be a racist and sexist slur.”

While a new name for Squaw Valley Ski Resort has not yet been announced, the news release projected it will be changed in early 2021 and implemented after the winter season.

Cohen said the new name will reflect the resort’s “core values, storied past, and respect for all those who have enjoyed this land.”

Last month, the NFL team formerly known as the Washington Redskins announced it would drop its long-debated name along with its iconic Indian head logo.

Quaker Oats also decided to pull its Aunt Jemima brand for promoting a “racial stereotype,” despite criticism of the decision from the family of the woman who portrayed her.

Do you think Squaw Valley Resort's name change helps solve America's supposed 'systemic racism' problem?

RELATED: Disney Pulls Classic Song Amid Politically Correct Rebranding

“This is an injustice for me and my family. This is part of my history,” the great-grandson of Anna Short Harrington, who played Aunt Jemima for nearly 20 years, said.

In February, Dairy brand Land O’Lakes changed its logo, which had no significant changes since the late 1920s, to remove the image of a Native American woman.

Beth Ford, Land O’Lakes President and CEO, said the change was made to further emphasize the “farmer-owned” aspect of the company.

Robert DesJarlait, whose father — an Ojibwe artist — redrew the image of the Native American woman in the ’50s, said he was “sad to see it go,” but added that we “live in a politically correct time, so maybe it was time to get rid of it.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Kayla Kunkel
Supervising Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
News, Crime, Lifestyle & Human Interest







Iconic California Resort Changing Name Due to 'Offensive' Word
Detroit Firefighter Dies a Hero, Gives Life To Help Save 3 Girls from Drowning
Famous Faces Who Passed Away in July 2020
Report: Here's How COVID Contributed to Plane Crash That Killed 97
These Parents Refused Abortion, Now Their Formerly Conjoined Twins Just Graduated Preschool
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×