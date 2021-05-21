Grammy-winning Christian singer Kevin Max has announced that he’s no longer an evangelical and voiced his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, transgenderism and other left-wing ideologies.

In a tweet on Saturday, the former member of the Christian rap-rock group dc Talk declared himself an “exvangelical.”

Hello, my name is Kevin Max & I’m an #exvangelical — kevin max (@kevinmax) May 15, 2021

According to the Exvangelical Podcast, exvangelism is “a repudiation of evangelicalism. It affirms what evangelicalism condemns.”

A 2019 Religion & Politics article about the rise of exvangelicalism said, “The movement is diverse in the sense that it is populated by atheists, agnostics, progressive Christians, and any number of other religious or nonreligious people.”

Basically, an exvangelical is a former Bible-believing Christian who now rejects the teachings of Scripture and embraces left-wing political views.

Many tenets of exvangelism mirror the pagan religion of today’s radical left — known euphemistically as “progressivism.”

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan are the leading voices of today’s “progressive” movement.

Like these leftists, exvangelicals typically demonize white people, support the transgender movement and back race-hustlers such as Black Lives Matter.

“We embrace the LGBTQ community fully, are thoroughly feminist, denounce the role of white supremacy in society in general, and white evangelicalism in particular,” the Exvangelical Podcast explained.

Max affirmed his left-wing beliefs Monday on Twitter.

Anti-war, Pro-Peace, Anti-Hate, Pro-Love, Pro-LBGTQIA, Pro-BLM, Pro-open mindedness Anti-narrow mindedness Pro-Utopia, Anti-White Nationalist Agenda, Pro-equality, Pro-Vax, Pro-Music, Anti-1%rs, Pro-poor, Pro-misfit, Pro-Jesus, Etc…. — kevin max (@kevinmax) May 17, 2021

In response to followers who were concerned that Max was renouncing Christianity, he explained that his newfound beliefs were the result of gradual repudiations of his evangelical faith.

“I’ve been deconstructing/Reconstructing/progressing/whatever you wish to call it for decades, I’ve been in the outsider/misfit/seeker club for a long time now,” he tweeted on Saturday.

I’ve been deconstructing/Reconstructing/progressing/whatever you wish to call it for decades, I’ve been in the outsider/misfit/seeker club for a long time now…. thank you for welcoming me in but I’ve always been here. Happy Saturday all. Thank you for your comments. — kevin max (@kevinmax) May 15, 2021

When a confused Twitter user asked Max if he renounced Jesus Christ, he replied, “Nope, didn’t say that, read text carefully.”

Nope, didn’t say that, read text carefully. — kevin max (@kevinmax) May 15, 2021

The “Jesus Freak” singer tweeted that he follows something called “the Universal Christ” (whatever that means).

And I still follow the Universal Christ…. I have no idea how many peoples blogs or podcasts are using that announcement for further division, but I’m here for The Grace. — kevin max (@kevinmax) May 16, 2021

After many outlets reported on Max’s very public abandonment of his evangelical views, he responded with a tweet Thursday complaining that “thousands” had “torn the flesh off my carcass” over a “late night tweet.”

After thousands have weighed in on a late night tweet & torn the flesh off my carcass, taking sides on the condition of my soul/ perpetuated by the christian post, blaze, babylon bee etc I’d just like to say, I’m still a bespoke Jesus Freak deconstructing in harmony with you. ☮️ — kevin max (@kevinmax) May 20, 2021

It remains to be seen how his fans — almost all of them Christians — will respond to his new views and music.

For Christian supporters of former President Donald Trump, it may simply be enough that Max is a vocal NeverTrumper to dismiss him completely.

Root Canal > Trump 2020 — kevin max (@kevinmax) March 9, 2020

VOTE TRUMP OUT 2020 ( this slogan has not been paid for by anyone or is in no way connected to anything but my voting conscience. ) — kevin max (@kevinmax) August 14, 2020

It’s also unclear whether Max’s “exvangelism” announcement was designed to draw attention to his new band, Sad Astronauts, whose debut album will be releasing this summer.

So now that ‘the christian post’ decided to write an article on my tweets- I’d thought I’d let you know I’m truly progressing forward & deconstructing rock and roll with my new band @AstronautsSad join us! KM — kevin max (@kevinmax) May 18, 2021

Whatever the case, he is part of an alarming trend among Christians to compromise or rebuke their beliefs amid escalating anti-Christian rhetoric and indoctrination being mainstreamed by Democrats and their media puppets.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.