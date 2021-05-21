Combined Shape
Iconic Christian Musician Announces He's Now an 'Exvangelical' and a Follower of the 'Universal Christ'

May 21, 2021
Grammy-winning Christian singer Kevin Max has announced that he’s no longer an evangelical and voiced his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, transgenderism and other left-wing ideologies.

In a tweet on Saturday, the former member of the Christian rap-rock group dc Talk declared himself an “exvangelical.”

According to the Exvangelical Podcast, exvangelism is “a repudiation of evangelicalism. It affirms what evangelicalism condemns.”

A 2019 Religion & Politics article about the rise of exvangelicalism said, “The movement is diverse in the sense that it is populated by atheists, agnostics, progressive Christians, and any number of other religious or nonreligious people.”

Basically, an exvangelical is a former Bible-believing Christian who now rejects the teachings of Scripture and embraces left-wing political views.

Many tenets of exvangelism mirror the pagan religion of today’s radical left — known euphemistically as “progressivism.”

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan are the leading voices of today’s “progressive” movement.

Like these leftists, exvangelicals typically demonize white people, support the transgender movement and back race-hustlers such as Black Lives Matter.

“We embrace the LGBTQ community fully, are thoroughly feminist, denounce the role of white supremacy in society in general, and white evangelicalism in particular,” the Exvangelical Podcast explained.

Max affirmed his left-wing beliefs Monday on Twitter.

In response to followers who were concerned that Max was renouncing Christianity, he explained that his newfound beliefs were the result of gradual repudiations of his evangelical faith.

“I’ve been deconstructing/Reconstructing/progressing/whatever you wish to call it for decades, I’ve been in the outsider/misfit/seeker club for a long time now,” he tweeted on Saturday.

When a confused Twitter user asked Max if he renounced Jesus Christ, he replied, “Nope, didn’t say that, read text carefully.”

The “Jesus Freak” singer tweeted that he follows something called “the Universal Christ” (whatever that means).

After many outlets reported on Max’s very public abandonment of his evangelical views, he responded with a tweet Thursday complaining that “thousands” had “torn the flesh off my carcass” over a “late night tweet.”

It remains to be seen how his fans — almost all of them Christians — will respond to his new views and music.

For Christian supporters of former President Donald Trump, it may simply be enough that Max is a vocal NeverTrumper to dismiss him completely.

It’s also unclear whether Max’s “exvangelism” announcement was designed to draw attention to his new band, Sad Astronauts, whose debut album will be releasing this summer.

Whatever the case, he is part of an alarming trend among Christians to compromise or rebuke their beliefs amid escalating anti-Christian rhetoric and indoctrination being mainstreamed by Democrats and their media puppets.

Samantha Chang
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Conversation