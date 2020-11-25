Keeping with an 88-year-old tradition, a beloved New York City Christmas decoration arrived Nov. 14 in Manhattan.

The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 75-foot Norway Spruce from upstate New York, was hardly welcomed, however, with social media audiences bashing the tree as it was raised on location for all to see.

Numerous users took to Twitter to express their opinions about its sparse-looking form, with some claiming it was as pitiful as the sad sapling from the seasonal cartoon classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Could the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree look any worse? 2020on brand… pic.twitter.com/6K2n4bX9u7 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 17, 2020

TRENDING: Punk Slugs Cop Out of the Blue, Officer Opens Cruiser Door and Lets 'Lee' Handle Him

“Could the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree look any worse?” asked former professional basketball player and social media jester Rex Chapman. “2020 on brand…”

In the comments, a variety of insults were flung at the tree, with some users suggesting it should be decorated with a “giant mask” or a “Christmas 2020″ sign to highlight the humor of a challenging year. Others simply suggested the tree looked as if it had been dragged on the freeway.

“I was so excited that tree was from my hometown,” another Twitter user said, setting up their punch line: “Now it’s getting dragged on Twitter cos it looks like someone dragged it on the freeway.”

Lol with a giant mask hanging off it lol — dara faye (@darafayeArt) November 17, 2020

I was so excited that tree was from my hometown. Now it’s getting dragged on Twitter cos it looks like someone dragged it on the freeway. pic.twitter.com/SlsAWzPSl0 — TinyVillain (@villain_tiny) November 17, 2020

The Rockefeller tree wasn’t the only underwhelming Christmas decoration unveiled around the world this year. Trees in Cincinnati, Vienna and even Rome were knocked for their failure to appear on-scene holiday-ready, according to Fox News.

Does this tree remind you of the Charlie Brown Christmas tree? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 75% (163 Votes) 25% (55 Votes)

Some online voices even suggested the Rockefeller tree was one of the best major decorations revealed thus far in 2020, all things considered.

RELATED: Workers Astonished After Finding Special Animal Stuck in Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Ahh, a bit premature…it just got unwrapped and hasn’t had a chance to regain it’s form. Obviously you’ve never hiked into the woods to cut a tree down for your home. — RonM (@newPrez2021) November 17, 2020

Other social media users, however, were quick to point out to their critical peers that large trees often need time to “fill out” and further develop before their official presentation and big-city lighting ceremony.

“Ahh, a bit premature…it just got unwrapped and hasn’t had a chance to regain its form,” one Rockefeller tree defender tweeted. “Obviously you’ve never hiked into the woods to cut a tree down for your home.”

Wow, you all must look great right after a two-day drive, huh? Just wait until I get my lights on! See you on December 2! 😉 — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 18, 2020

Despite the online drama, organizers at Rockefeller Center didn’t seem to take the unofficial roast personally, responding with a joke at the expense of their critics.

“Wow, you all must look great right after a two-day drive, huh?” an official Twitter account for the plaza responded.

“Just wait until I get my lights on! See you December 2!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.