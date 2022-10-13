Iconic Convenience Chain Mulling Leaving Dem City Out of Expansion Plans Due to Skyrocketing Crime, Report

The Wawa convenience store chain is mulling the possibility of leaving Philadelphia out of strategic plans to expand amid an ongoing crime wave, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

According to the outlet, Democratic City Councilman Mike Driscoll claimed at a Tuesday town hall-style forum that he met with Wawa executives Sept. 25, the day after around 100 young people wrecked a Philadelphia Wawa store in the city’s Mayfair neighborhood. Driscoll cited one company leader as saying, “We’re seriously considering moving out of the city of Philadelphia in our strategic planning, at least not to expand.”

“They’ve had to invest in security, and those of you that have these office buildings [know that] security doesn’t add anything to your bottom line, it takes away from your bottom line,” Driscoll told forum attendees.

“But without it, then you’re in deep trouble. So they are spending money, they’re losing money.”

Philadelphia saw a roughly 39.5 percent increase in reported robberies in the first half of this year compared to the first half of 2021, according to Philadelphia Police statistics cited by the Major Cities Chiefs Association.

Year-to-date recorded murders were down about 1 percent by Oct. 10 compared to 2021, but recorded murders have increased in each of the past eight full years, according to Philadelphia Police Department data.

Wawa closed two Philadelphia locations in 2021 after closing a different one in August 2020 that was the site of a 2018 stabbing, the Journal reported.

The company did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

